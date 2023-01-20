ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?

We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
TEXAS STATE
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
The 20 Most Unique Texas High School Mascots

A mascot is a touchstone for a school. It is more than the student in the costume doing flips and attending every sporting event at the school. These are the icons that school administrators chose early in the school's development to represent their school. The mascot unites everyone under one single name and one persona, so they can all be a cohesive group.
TEXAS STATE
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
TEXAS STATE
5 of the Most Unexplainable and Bizarre Car Accidents in Texas

If there are cars on the road, there are going to be accidents. In 2021, nearly 5,000 people lost their lives on a Texas road. Car accidents can be quite scary but some are straight-up bizarre. Check out 5 of the most strange, head-scratching, questionable car accidents to happen on a Texas road.
TEXAS STATE
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
TEXAS STATE
Unexplainable Van Lands On Top of Cars in Texas Mall Parking Lot

An almost unexplainable bizarre car accident in El Paso left witnesses confused and astonished. A strange scene left witnesses confused after passing by a bizarre car accident in the middle of a mall parking lot in El Paso, Texas. This wreck was anything but ordinary. A blue Honda van had somehow landed on top of a Nissan Rogue and Hyundai Accent.
EL PASO, TX
Lost Children—A Texas Tragedy

A riveting new book about foster care and adoption exposes just how the state lost six kids to out-of-state mothers who murdered them. We Were Once a Family opens with something alarming that a German tourist traveling the scenic Pacific Coast Highway spotted on the rocky shore on March 26, 2018: “a crumpled SUV flipped on its hood, with the vehicle’s undercarriage exposed.” The passengers were six Texas children whose adoptive mothers had blogged about “saving” foster kids, posted cute pictures on Facebook, then conspired to drive their brood off a cliff.
TEXAS STATE
Gesundheit Texas! Here Is An At Home Remedy To Get Of Allergies

I wrote an article earlier this month begging everyone in Texas to take allergy season seriously. From experience, this month I’ve had two sinus infections, allergies out of this world, scratchy throat, and itchy eyes and I for one am not a fan of it. Once I wrote the article on warning Texans about allergy season, I received a lot of direct messages asking me what may be some home remedies that I can use to get a handle on my allergies or just plain get rid of them.
TEXAS STATE
Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

