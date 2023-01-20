Read full article on original website
NBC 2
Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
NBC 2
Cape Coral repair man caught on camera burglarizing multiple homes he worked on
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was arrested for burglarizing multiple homes he was hired to work on. On Sunday evening, convicted felon Joshua Kaleb Huston, 42, was seen breaking into a residence using the homeowner’s Ring camera, according to the Lee County Sherriff’s Office.
NBC 2
Three FGCU students detained for firing realistic pellet guns on campus
ESTERO, Fla. — Three students were detained by Florida Gulf Coast University campus police after they were caught with AR-15-inspired pellet guns inside a residential building. Shortly after midnight, University Police received anonymous 911 calls regarding a male dressed in camouflage wandering around campus with a firearm. The subject...
NBC 2
Fort Myers approves plans for new food truck park
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A food truck park is coming to Fort Myers along McGregor Boulevard. The idea was proposed by Cal and Genevieve Bruno, the owners of the Italian Eatery, Bruno’s of Brooklyn. “I think it’s an underutilized market,” said Cal Bruno. On Wednesday, they...
NBC 2
Captiva’s Bubble Room bringing their cakes to Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Bubble Room will be offering four of its delicious cakes this weekend after the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has opened its doors to the Captiva restaurant in need of a temporary home. The Bubble Room, located on Captiva Drive, was severely damaged from Hurricane...
NBC 2
SWFL businesses are encouraged to give employees hurricane relief to lower their taxes
ESTERO, Fla. — Businesses can write off this monetary hurricane relief, which is tax-exempt for the employee. A secret this tax season to bringing down your business taxes is helping your employees with Hurricane Ian damage. The federal government has declared Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina as...
