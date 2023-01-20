ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
Three FGCU students detained for firing realistic pellet guns on campus

ESTERO, Fla. — Three students were detained by Florida Gulf Coast University campus police after they were caught with AR-15-inspired pellet guns inside a residential building. Shortly after midnight, University Police received anonymous 911 calls regarding a male dressed in camouflage wandering around campus with a firearm. The subject...
Fort Myers approves plans for new food truck park

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A food truck park is coming to Fort Myers along McGregor Boulevard. The idea was proposed by Cal and Genevieve Bruno, the owners of the Italian Eatery, Bruno’s of Brooklyn. “I think it’s an underutilized market,” said Cal Bruno. On Wednesday, they...
Captiva’s Bubble Room bringing their cakes to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Bubble Room will be offering four of its delicious cakes this weekend after the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has opened its doors to the Captiva restaurant in need of a temporary home. The Bubble Room, located on Captiva Drive, was severely damaged from Hurricane...
