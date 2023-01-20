ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ex-convict who abused college women gets 60 years in prison

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39TIN8_0kLuMbkP00
1 of 2

NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-convict who obtained millions of dollars by subjecting his daughter’s ex-college roommates to forced labor and prostitution was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison by a judge who labeled him an “evil genius” who used sadism and psychological torture to control every aspect of his victims’ lives.

Lawrence “Larry” Ray, 63, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Lewis J. Liman.

“There is no reason to believe Mr. Ray will age out of criminal behavior,” Liman said, noting that the crimes began when Ray moved in late 2010 into his daughter’s on-campus housing at Sarah Lawrence College, a small New York liberal arts school.

The judge said Ray charmed his victims with his “exaggerated sense of self” and his intelligence before “robbing them of their relationships, self worth, memories and then their bodies” after convincing them they had poisoned him and owed him for it.

“Through psychological terror and manipulation, he convinced them what they knew to be true was in fact false,” Liman said. “He beat his victims. He tortured them and at times he starved them. He degraded them sexually to the point where they lost any self worth.”

Once his vulnerable victims were diminished, Ray extorted them, forced them to engage in labor and sex trafficked one woman, Liman said.

“He had the evil genius to take people who were young, not minors, and he broke them ... and then he used them for his evil needs,” the judge said.

Liman announced the sentence after Assistant U.S. Attorney Mollie Bracewell requested a life sentence, citing Ray’s “unspeakable cruelty.”

Given a chance to speak, Ray expressed no remorse but decried his prison conditions and physical ailments.

“Being in jail has been horrible,” he said, noting that his father and both step-parents recently died in the same week.

Defense attorney Marne Lenox argued against a life term, saying the 15-year mandatory minimum was sufficient, particularly because Ray has experienced harsh conditions while in federal jails.

She said her client still believes he’s innocent and that his victims poisoned him.

Ray was convicted at trial last April of charges including racketeering, conspiracy, forced labor and sex trafficking.

During the trial, one women testified that she became a sex worker to try to pay reparations to Ray after becoming convinced that she had poisoned him. She said that, over four years, she gave Ray $2.5 million in installments that averaged between $10,000 and $50,000 per week.

In a statement read aloud at sentencing Friday by a lawyer, the woman said she had been subjected to “unremitting sadistic torture” by a man who offered a “twisted, empty and broken version of life.”

“Experiences I had while being sex trafficked haunt me today,” according to her statement. She said Ray had forced “us to hold his evil for him. ... Each time we tried to put it down, he brutalized us.”

One victim who spoke said he was living a happy, exciting life as a college sophomore when he met Ray “and all of that went up in smoke.” He said he’d attempted suicide more than once.

Another victim said in court that he fears Ray will find a way to harm him from prison.

During Ray’s trial, several students testified that they were drawn into Ray’s world as he told them stories of his past influence in New York City politics, including his role in ruining the career of former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik after serving as the best man at his wedding years earlier.

Ray had, in fact, been a figure in a corruption investigation that derailed Kerik’s 2004 nomination by President George Bush to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Ray was arrested in February 2020. At the time, then-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said an investigation was launched after an article appeared in 2019 in New York magazine.

As he imposed the sentence, Liman credited victims willing to testify for bringing justice for the kind of crimes “difficult to detect and difficult to prosecute.”

“This case shows the strength of the human spirit and the dedication of law enforcement,” Liman said.

The judge said Ray’s attempt to “extinguish lives” had failed and the sentence he announced will ensure Ray will never again harm someone else.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend

Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
The Associated Press

Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone

SEATTLE (AP) — Police located the suspect in the random killing of three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, after he borrowed a stranger’s cell phone to call his mother and confess to what he had done, authorities said Tuesday. The suspect shot and killed himself behind some warehouses as officers approached, said Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. No officers used force and none was injured, he added. Police had surrounded Jarid Haddock’s family home after Tuesday’s pre-dawn killings, but he wasn’t there, Murray said at a news conference. Instead, the 21-year-old had gone to the area of a Target store in the city, where he borrowed a woman’s phone and called his mother. The woman overheard the conversation, which included incriminating statements such as “I killed those people,” as well as the man’s threats to kill himself, according to Murray. The woman then managed to get her phone back, separated herself from Haddock and called 911 to report his whereabouts, Murray said.
YAKIMA, WA
The Associated Press

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force by hitting Randal Worcester multiple times while he was on the ground during an Aug. 21 arrest. A bystander used a cellphone to record the arrest in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma. The two former deputies pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, after the indictment against them was unsealed. An attorney for the former deputies, Russell Woods, said his clients deny the allegations. If convicted, each deputy faces up to 10 years in prison.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
The Associated Press

Ex-prosecutor's defense team can't quit now, prosecutors say

BALTIMORE (AP) — After attorneys for Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby asked to stop representing her in an ongoing perjury and mortgage fraud case, federal prosecutors filed a motion Saturday opposing the request. They said the judge should require five of Mosby’s six defense attorneys remain on the case, which is slated for trial March 27 in Baltimore, because a mass exodus would likely delay the proceedings even further. The trial date has already been pushed back multiple times. Mosby’s entire defense team tried to quit last week after a series of recent rulings created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden. U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby ruled last week that Bolden violated several court rules in recent months, including when he used profanity on the courthouse steps, disclosed confidential juror responses and filed a motion without a Maryland law license.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Guardian

‘Potentially risky’ people being released after years on remand, watchdog warns

Potentially dangerous prisoners are spending years on remand before disappearing into the community after their release without being properly monitored, the prisons watchdog has warned. Charlie Taylor, HM’s chief inspector of prisons, said a restructuring of probation services last year failed to address the growing number of offenders held on...
The Associated Press

Jamaica: FBI to help probe massive fraud case targeting Bolt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaica’s government has turned to the FBI for help as it investigates a massive fraud case involving a private investment firm where $12.7 million belonging to renowned sprinter Usain Bolt has gone missing. The fraud lasted 13 years and also ensnared elderly clients and government agencies. Authorities don’t yet know how much was stolen.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy