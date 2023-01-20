Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance
No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
Deion Sanders Goes In-Depth on His Pick on Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars
Deion Sanders joined Barstool Sports Saturday to preview the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. He gave both teams respect, but he ultimately gave the nod to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. “This team is good. I love where [the Jaguars have] come from...
atozsports.com
Saints: Sean Payton takes a shot at division rival on potentially his final TV broadcast
If you know former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, you know he is quite the character. He is a big competitor. Accordingly, he isn’t afraid to take a shot or “troll” an opponent. At the forefront, the Saints’ rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons was always entertaining with Payton involved.
Olivia Culpo embraces Christian McCaffrey before 49ers’ playoff clash vs. Cowboys
What a “freaking year” it’s been for Olivia Culpo and her longtime boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, celebrated McCaffrey’s momentous season on Sunday as his 49ers took on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC divisional-round matchup. “LETS GOOOOO 49ers!!!!!! what a freaking year @christianmccaffrey @49ers,” Culpo shared on Instagram. In the post, Culpo — who has been dating McCaffrey for more than three years — can be seen embracing the 26-year-old on the sidelines prior to kickoff at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers in October following five-and-a-half seasons...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Brian Daboll's Decision
Brian Daboll clearly had no trust in Daniel Jones and his New York Giants offense on Saturday night. Trailing the Eagles 28-7 in the fourth quarter of tonight's NFC's Divisional Round, Daboll sent out his punt team on fourth-and-six on their 42-yard line. It's an inexcusable decision, ...
Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports ...
fantasypros.com
Top 5 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Third Base (2023)
While third base may feel a bit shallow for Fantasy Baseball purposes, the position could be on the rise with many talented prospects playing at the hot corner. In my prospect rankings, I have six players with third-base eligibility in my top 20 overall. Who are those players, and what can you expect from them for fantasy? Let’s look at my top-five 3B prospects for fantasy baseball.
Tua Tagovailoa should not be the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins next year
If Tua Tagovailoa is the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins next year it will be a major mistake that could cost them a Super Bowl. Let us be honest about the Dolphins’ quarterback situation with Tua. He gets hurt consistently dating back to Alabama. He had two diagnosed...
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (1/24) PREMIUM
The injuries have been mayhem. Many people will argue that the season needs to be shortened to avoid these injuries, but I’m not so sure that’s the issue. These players are more athletic than ever, and it’s unavoidable at this point. I’ve honestly never understood things like minute’s restrictions either because you’re just as likely to get injured when you play 28 minutes as you are if you play 32. Don’t get me started on back-to-backs, either! The time on the court is not the issue; it’s the style of play and the frequency of how often these guys work out. In any case, that has nothing to do with DFS, but I just wanted to provide you with some of my thoughts on the issue!
NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report
As former Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to interview for various NFL jobs, one NFL Insider thinks that Payton may reverse course again and decide to sit out next year too. Albert Breer appeared on “The Day Patrick Show” Friday and said that Payton could change his mind again and decide to sit out Read more... The post NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Deebo Samuel arrives in flashy fit for 49ers-Cowboys playoff game
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look. Don't let...
Miami Heat mascot Burnie drops in latest NBA Mascot Rankings
The Hochman and Crowder Show are shocked by the latest NBA Mascot rankings that list Miami Heat Mascot ‘Burnie’ at the bottom of the league
Updated Odds to Win the Super Bowl for All Four Teams After NFL Divisional Round
See the updated Super Bowl 57 odds for all remaining teams heading into the conference championship games, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles
‘We’re sick’: Jerry Jones didn’t mince words after Cowboys’ loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is safe, but team owner Jerry Jones was not happy following the game. Jones spoke with the media after the loss on Sunday night. He repeated that...
Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction
A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year. Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
fantasypros.com
Salary Cap Draft Primer (2023 Fantasy Baseball) PREMIUM
Are you banking on Trea Turner carrying your team in Philadelphia? Are you hoping to cash in on the Ronald Acuna bounce-back season? If so, you’ll need one of the first three picks in your draft to land either superstar. Exciting for you if you get it, but lame...
NBC Sports
Divisional round Eagles grades by position after beating Giants
The Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game in dominant fashion against the Giants on Saturday night at the Linc. The final score was 38-7 — fittingly on the fifth year anniversary of the 2017 NFC Championship Game with the same score — but it wasn’t even that close.
Bock's 2-goals leads Notre Dame over Chaparral in 5A girls soccer showdown
Paxton Bock's two-goal performance was all the Notre Dame girls' high school soccer team needed to down Chaparral Monday in a clash of two top teams in the 5A conference. The Saints and Firebirds both figure to be contenders for the 5A championship when the state tournament begins next month. Chaparral entered the game ranked No. 1 in 5A by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, and Notre Dame No. 3. Both of the Scottsdale schools were undefeated in...
