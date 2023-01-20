The injuries have been mayhem. Many people will argue that the season needs to be shortened to avoid these injuries, but I’m not so sure that’s the issue. These players are more athletic than ever, and it’s unavoidable at this point. I’ve honestly never understood things like minute’s restrictions either because you’re just as likely to get injured when you play 28 minutes as you are if you play 32. Don’t get me started on back-to-backs, either! The time on the court is not the issue; it’s the style of play and the frequency of how often these guys work out. In any case, that has nothing to do with DFS, but I just wanted to provide you with some of my thoughts on the issue!

4 HOURS AGO