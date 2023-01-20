Read full article on original website
Ship & Shore Environmental: Expanding Clean Environmental Solutions Across The Globe in 2022
It may seem that climate goals were pushed aside during the past year as several global disruptions evolved. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fomented a global energy crisis, meanwhile we also saw a disheartening continuation of global supply chain challenges. However, some industries still kept their eye on the mitigation of the climate crisis through the development of environmental solutions.
