Ferndale, CA

The Gay Pride Community Held a Communion in Ferndale Yesterday

Over 100 supporters of the Gay Pride community including the Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Queer Humboldt, Redwood Pride and Lost Coast Pride gathered in front of Ferndale’s City Hall yesterday to call attention to what they said was, “[A] stark increase in misinformation and fear mongering directed at the LGBTQ+ community.”
FERNDALE, CA
The Home of Two Redway Schoolteachers Knocked off Foundation During Earthquake

Two Redway elementary schoolteachers are struggling to deal with terrible damage to their home, moving, and storing their belongings after a recent earthquake. Nicole Keenan, a local resident, created a GoFundMe page to assist two coworkers, Jim and Lara Garrison, whose Rio Dell home was damaged in the recent earthquakes. According to Keenan, the house was knocked off of its foundation and deemed uninhabitable.
REDWAY, CA
Six Otters in the Humboldt Bay

A local who prefers the name Marc Pumpkinthief sent us this video of six otters by the Wharfinger in Eureka around 10 a.m. yesterday. The sunny days lately have wildlife and locals out enjoying the change in the weather. What have you been doing these bright days with your one...
EUREKA, CA
Public Meetings When the COVID State of Emergency Ends

California’s Brown Act requires that when decisions are being made, public agencies’ meetings must be open to the public. The traditional method of meeting this requirement was to have boards or councils meet in one physical location, which was posted in advance on agendas made available to the public. Members of the public had to have access to the meetings and an opportunity to comment on various topics at appropriate times.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022

David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
FORTUNA, CA
Tree Takes Out Power to Locals and Blocks Hookton Road

At about 4:15 p.m., a tree fell across Hookton Road north of Loleta taking out PG&E power lines and completely blocking the road. According to PG&E, about 67 customers are currently without electricity. They are estimating it will be 7:25 p.m. before power is restored. Please remember that information gathered...
LOLETA, CA
Second Suspect in Attempted Freshwater ATM Burglary Arrested, Sheriff’s Office Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A second suspect wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary near Freshwater has been arrested. On Jan. 22, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies served a warrant at a residence located on Clough Road in Loleta, which was known to be associated with 54-year-old Charles Steven Flinn. Through follow up investigation, Flinn was identified by deputies as the second suspect in a burglary of a business on January 8.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

