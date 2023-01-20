Netflix Is Hiring A Flight Attendant & They Are Willing To Pay Almost $400K A Year

Netflix has a new job opening, and no, you don’t need to be in the film industry or have acting experience to apply.

Unlike Netflix’s usual job postings, this one is for a flight attendant to join the company's “dream crew” and fly around the world on its private jet.

The subscription-based streaming site is hiring a flight attendant for its super-midsize private jet based out of San Jose, California, and if you’re up for the role, you could be flying high with Netflix.

"This is a lead position for a Northern California-based Flight Attendant, and the right candidate will be professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation," as listed in the job posting.

The role is for a candidate that requires "little direction and a lot of self-motivation," with "independent judgment, discretion and outstanding customer service skills."

The job posting also has a long list of requirements that the candidate must have, including FAA-certified training and a flexible work schedule. Plus, the California-based job also requires a background check prior to starting.

So that means you have to be prepared for domestic and international travel, including on weekends and holidays.

The candidate is also expected to help the company provide "confidential air transportation," which means you'll probably have to be discreet about certain parts of the job.

Who knows, maybe that means you'll be attending to celebrities who are working on top-secret movies or shows.

That's not even the best part. A huge perk is the job offers an exceptionally high salary.

Netflix is willing to pay the right candidate anywhere from $60,000 - $385,000 USD!

Although the job listing does warn that “this market range is based on total compensation (vs. only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy.”

Netflix doesn't say when the job posting closes so if you're interested, don't wait to apply!

