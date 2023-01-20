ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

A Texas Woman Crashed Her Car & Landed On Top Of 2 Parked Vehicles In A Shopping Mall (VIDEO)

By Fernanda Leon
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoM7R_0kLuBayJ00

It's not every day you walk out of a mall after doing some shopping and stumble upon a car that has somehow landed on top of other vehicles in the parking lot, as if it was meant to be parked there.

Yet, this is exactly what various shoppers in El Paso, TX witnessed while leaving the Bassett Place installations, located in the city’s central area, last Wednesday morning.

A viral Instagram post captioned, "This just happened at Bassett place. There are no words.” by FitFam El Paso (@therealfitfamelpaso) shows several images of a blueish Honda Odyssey on top of two parked cars.

Instagram users flooded the comment section of the social media post, which has over 40,000 views, wondering how the van ended up in that situation. Especially given it's a 4x4 model vehicle.

"Never knew a Honda Odyssey had that much off-road capability," one user wrote.

"I would pay for footage of what happened," another person chimed in.

"Imagine you just walk out of Ross and see a van on top of your car, lol,” someone else also shared.

According to a report by local news channel KTSM, the crash happened past 10 a.m. after an elderly woman accelerated, rammed, and landed on top of the vehicles shown in the previously mentioned video.

Fire dispatch officials told KTSM that authorities didn’t report any injuries during the incident. No additional information about this case has been released yet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

4 vehicles involved in crash on Loop 375 near North Loop

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all southbound lanes along Loop 375 at North Loop Tuesday morning. The crash in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported around 9:49 a.m. A total of four vehicles were involved, including a semitruck, in the collision, according to El Paso Fire...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Search for injured hiker underway on Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue crews are searching for a hiker needing assistance on the 1000 Steps Trail of the Franklin Mountains. News of the report came in just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Minor damage reported after fire at vacant building in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported at a vacant building in Las Cruces on Saturday. Firefighters were called to the building in the 1400 block of North Main Street around 9 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Crime of Week: 2 men rob Downtown clothing store at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are looking for your help in finding two men who held up a Downtown clothing store at gunpoint. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:26 P.M., two men walked into the Star Western Wear, at 112 E. Overland, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Person falls from border wall, rescued after falling into water

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso fire crews responded to a fall from the border wall Monday evening. It happened along Loop 375, near Riverside Middle School. The person fell into the water but was pulled out. There are reports of injuries, but it is unclear how severe they are.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police investigate possible shooting in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police were called out to a shopping center in far east El Paso county early Monday morning after one person called saying they heard gunshots in the area, according to Police. Police blocked off the Sunfire Village Plaza on the 2100 block of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
EL PASO, TX
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy