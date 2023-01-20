A Texas Woman Crashed Her Car & Landed On Top Of 2 Parked Vehicles In A Shopping Mall (VIDEO)

It's not every day you walk out of a mall after doing some shopping and stumble upon a car that has somehow landed on top of other vehicles in the parking lot, as if it was meant to be parked there.

Yet, this is exactly what various shoppers in El Paso, TX witnessed while leaving the Bassett Place installations, located in the city’s central area, last Wednesday morning.

A viral Instagram post captioned, "This just happened at Bassett place. There are no words.” by FitFam El Paso (@therealfitfamelpaso) shows several images of a blueish Honda Odyssey on top of two parked cars.

Instagram users flooded the comment section of the social media post, which has over 40,000 views, wondering how the van ended up in that situation. Especially given it's a 4x4 model vehicle.

"Never knew a Honda Odyssey had that much off-road capability," one user wrote.

"I would pay for footage of what happened," another person chimed in.

"Imagine you just walk out of Ross and see a van on top of your car, lol,” someone else also shared.

According to a report by local news channel KTSM, the crash happened past 10 a.m. after an elderly woman accelerated, rammed, and landed on top of the vehicles shown in the previously mentioned video.

Fire dispatch officials told KTSM that authorities didn’t report any injuries during the incident. No additional information about this case has been released yet.