Coffee Tastes Like Home at These Mom & Pop Coffee Shops in Tri-Cities
Coffee is a part of everyday life in Washington. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that there are a ton of coffee shops and booths in the Tri-Cities. But which one should be your daily?. Personally, I like to keep my dollars in town and support local (small if...
Murdered Microsoft Exec’s Ex-Wife Living in West Richland
The ex-wife of slain Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan has been spotted in West Richland, Washington. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband Mario Fernandez, have relocated to West Richland. Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February of 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida as exited his...
Awesome News! Meals on Wheels is Expanding in Richland Area
Have you heard the news? Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is growing!. Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels received grants from the 3 Rivers Community Foundation and Hanford Mission Integrations Systems (HMIS). The charity organization is now serving at 8 different locations throughout the Tri-Cities. The locations are where seniors can get together to enjoy healthy, delicious meals free of charge.
Tri-Cities Tourism Is Still Great Even if You Hate Wine
I know it's hard to believe but people love visiting Tri-Cities. Yes, you may have lived here for a while but chances are there's a reason you were drawn to the area in the first place unless you were born here or had no choice in the move. What I'm trying to say is that from the outside looking in, Tri-Cities proves to be a very attractive spot for tourists. We may lack the World's Largest Soiled Gym Sock or the Mona Lisa, but we make up for it with golden tumbleweeds.
The Philly-style Cheesesteaks in Tri-Cities You Need to Try
Growing up outside of Philadelphia, cheesesteaks were available on nearly corner. Every pizza place, sandwich shop, and restaurant had one on their menu. It's a part of the fabric, and food culture, of the Philadelphia area. Until about a decade ago, you were hard pressed to find a good cheesesteak,...
This Tri-Cities Park Features an Amazing Nuclear Submarine Sail
It was a fairly nice Sunday afternoon and we wanted to find a new place to take a weekend walk along the Columbia. After heading into Richland we decided to go out to WSU Tri-Cities. I knew there was a nice path on the shoreline, so off we went. We passed some nice condos at Willow Pointe and continued on towards the Pacific Northwest National Lab and Port of Benton office. That is where we spotted the Sub Sail.
Did Space Heater Trigger Kennewick Garage Fire?
After a brief but teasing brush of warmer weather, with temps pushing over 50, a cold snap has returned, bringing with it increased residential fire danger. Space heater believed to be the cause of Kennewick garage fire. Kennewick City Fire Chief Chad Michael reported on Monday, the 23rd, garage fire...
Donation Made to Help Fund Purchase of Kadlec Surgical Robot
(Richland, WA) -- The Kadlec Foundation has announced they've received a $130,000 donation from the Kadlec Auxiliary to fund a 2-million dollar surgical robot purchase for the Richland hospital. The donation, which will ultimately end up with the Kadlec Project da Vinci Fund, will help buy the second such robot for the medical facility, which Kadlec says has helped hundreds of patients. The first robot came on line in 2012 and the hospital says since then, those undergoing procedures have experienced reduced pain and side effects, a dramatic decrease in complications and faster recovery times.
Who Remembers This Amazing Tree Farm in Boardman?
One of the many landmarks I used to enjoy during my trips to and from the Oregon Coast was the 6-mile stretch of hybrid poplar trees near Boardman, Oregon. The trees, all perfectly aligned, were a stunning eye-catching roadside attraction. So much so, the owners of the tree farm had to post no trespassing and no parking signs.
Kennewick Police Investigating Car Engulfed in Flames
Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, January 22nd, in the area of W Kennewick Ave and N Dayton St. KPD arrived at the scene just before 7am, finding the vehicle engulfed in flames. Kennewick Police are now investigating this fire as an arson. If you have any information that help, you are asked to call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333. The case number you are asked to reference is KPD 22-095828.
Just in Time for Levy, Finley Residents Get Own Ballot Box
It may not have been known to many, but before this new ballot box was installed, Finley residents had to drive some distance to drop off ballots. Over the weekend, the news was put out about the new Benton County ballot drop box in Finley that has been installed in front of Finley Middle School. It was 'officially' opened Friday, January 20th.
Pot Shops in Pasco Getting Closer to Reality
The Pasco City Council moved their weekly meeting to Tuesday this week, from Monday, to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. It was one more day those who support and oppose lifting the recreational marijuana moratorium in the City limit had to wait to share their thoughts. Recreational marijuana...
Converter Theft Suspect Skips Eye Guard, but Has COVID Mask
Moses Lake Police and Grant County law enforcement have been battling what they call an epidemic of catalytic converter theft over the last few months. It's been rapidly increasing. But it didn't stop them from having a little wry fun at the expense of a suspect. The man was not...
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Identify Felony Target Thief
Kennewick Police are asking for your help to identify the man above. Last Friday, officers were called out to Target for a theft in progress. It seems the photographed suspect was working with a female suspect, who was waiting for him in a getaway vehicle. The female is described as...
Richland Police Arrest 3 Drunk Drivers in a Single Night
Richland Police encountered 3 alleged drunk drivers on Friday evening. According to the Richland Police Department's Facebook page, all 3 allegedly impaired drivers ran their vehicles into stationary objects. The 3 suspects will be spending time at the Benton County Jail for their behavior. From the United States Department of...
Couple Caught Cutting off Converters in Moses Lake
As we reported earlier this week, despite new laws aimed at tightening restrictions for recycling catalytic converters in scrap and wrecking yards, the thefts continue. Thefts have not dropped as expected when new laws went into effect last July. Scrap and wrecking yards have to log all such recycling transactions, and payment for converters has to be done with a check (traceable) instead of cash.
Did This Car Get Airborne in Kennewick Roundabout Crash?
Early Friday morning, Kennewick Police say this car may have left the ground in a roundabout crash. Around 3:42 AM Friday morning, Officers responded to the roundabout in Kennewick at West 27th and Vancouver after several calls came into dispatch about a vehicle that had reportedly gotten airborne and then crashed.
Southbound 395 Blocked by Broken Truck in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Southbound US Highway 395 was blocked for about an hour after a big-rig semi truck broke down at the intersection of the highway and West 7th Avenue in Kennewick Tuesday morning around 9:15am. The Washington State Patrol says the truck could not move on it's own, so authorities had to call for a heavy duty tow. Traffic was backed up due to the intersection being blocked, though some drivers were able to get around the obstruction by entering a bicycle shop parking lot. They then were able to drive past the stopped truck.
Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street.
Driver Fails Roundabout Test in Kennewick, Busted With Drugs
A speeding driver in Kennewick Tuesday night not only crashed through a roundabout but also tried to hide drugs. The driver was seen trying to stash drugs near the scene. Around 7:20 PM Kennewick Officers responded to a familiar area, the roundabout at 4th and Kellogg. Much like 4th and Union and other intersections, these roundabouts have always 'won' against speeding drivers.
