Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Which footballers have been the subject of diss tracks?
“Shakira’s epic takedown of her ex, Gerard Piqué, has been a smash hit worldwide (certainly in terms of YouTube views),” writes Rashaad Jorden. “Has any other footballer been the subject of a diss track?”. Diss tracks are another part of modern life that we don’t really...
Ten Hag senses Manchester United’s chance to end long trophy drought
You have to thumb through five decades to find the previous time six years passed without Manchester United winning a trophy. Then, Ron Atkinson’s 1983 vintage of Norman Whiteside, Gary Bailey and Bryan Robson claimed the FA Cup to bridge the gap to Tommy Docherty’s XI of Stuart Pearson and Brian and Jimmy Greenhoff that had triumphed in the same competition in 1977.
