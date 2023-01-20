How Did You Find Out Your Ex Was Cheating?! [WATCH]

Source: Creative Services / Reach Media

Shakira allegedly caught her longtime partner cheating, but the way she found out may be a new one.

Reports claim the singer figured it out on her own after she returned home from a trip, and found that her JAM was gone, and nobody else in the house likes that particular kind, which sparked the investigation, in which she found out about the affair.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show callers share their personal horror stories, but it’s Gary who may have been triggered most by this topic! Let us know your story!

We want to hear from you on this #FillInTheBlankFriday, the way I found out my ex was cheating was ________. Drop your answer in the YouTube comment section or on our social media pages!

