Related
Supreme Court Asked to Bar Punishment for Acquitted Conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk
Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
The Missouri Legislature Wants to Impose a Ban on Apparel that Exposes Bare Arms on Women.
Republican lawmakers in Missouri apparently consider their female colleagues’ bare arms to be too distracting and are calling for changes to the dress code to prohibit female legislators from wearing clothing that exposes said arms while at work.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Expert: Mayor Cantrell subject to criminal charges after court filing
Could New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell face criminal charges related to her adultery her NOPD bodyguard? It’s possible. After reports that the mayor was having an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie, his wife filed for divorce.
lootpress.com
Federal Court Rules WV Legislature’s Definition of “Girl” and “Woman” is Constitutionally Permissible
(LOOTPRESS) – Federal Judge grants partial summary judgment to State in finding that “West Virginia passed a law that defines “girl” and “woman,” for the purpose of secondary school sports, as biologically female. Under the law, all biological males, including those who identify as...
Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges
(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
After two years, Attorney General Merrick Garland says work on Jan. 6 probe is "far from over"
Washington – In the two years since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented riot, an equally historic criminal investigation into the insurrection has played out less than a mile away from the Capitol grounds at Washington, D.C.'s federal courthouse. Far-right groups. Members of the far-right...
KTBS
The City in Louisiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KATV
Bill filed in Ark. Legislature seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-District 26, filed a bill Monday that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB43 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business" to include a drag performance...
Gov. Tate Reeves seeking 'complete elimination' of income tax in Mississippi as he runs for re-election
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is working toward the “complete elimination” of the state's income tax as he seeks re-election later this year.
Derailing ‘America’s most dangerous law’: Sheriff hopes Illinois Supreme Court upholds SAFE-T Act decision
Southern Illinois sheriff, Jeff Bullard, hopes the no-cash bail ruling will hold, but remains concerned about existing SAFE-T Act provisions affecting police.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Little-Known Story Of The Colfax Massacre, The Worst Episode Of Racial Violence During Reconstruction
After the 1872 gubernatorial election in Louisiana, KKK members and former Confederates stormed a courthouse occupied by Black militiamen — and killed as many as 150 of them. In 1873, the losing side of the most recent Louisiana gubernatorial election took up arms and marched on a local seat...
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Military.com
Court Overturns Ruling That Would Have Given Some Vets Extra GI Bill Money for More School
A federal court has overturned an earlier decision that would have allowed veterans to receive up to an additional year of education benefits under the Montgomery and Post-9/11 GI bills, a judgment that will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, the plaintiff's attorneys say. Last month, the U.S. Court...
NOLA.com
Abolish income taxes? Idea gains traction in Congress, being studied in Louisiana Legislature
WASHINGTON — Seeming to come out of left field, President Joe Biden last week blasted Republicans for pushing legislation that would abolish federal income taxes and the Internal Revenue Service then replace those revenues with a 30% or so national sales tax. “It would raise taxes on the middle...
