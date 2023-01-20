ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for SFSU student who disappeared while swimming at Pacifica beach called off

By Aaron Tolentino
 3 days ago

PACIFICA, Calif. ( KRON ) — The search for a missing swimmer who disappeared into the surf along Esplanade Beach after being struck by a large wave has been called off, the Pacifica Police Department confirmed Friday. Authorities initially received a call around 10:30 a.m. Thursday regarding a report that a man was struck by a large wave and pulled away from the shore.

Sergeant fired gun in OPD building, tossed casing into Bay, says report behind placing chief on leave

The missing swimmer is described to be a white man in his 20s, 6-foot-1 tall and 215 pounds with brown hair, according to the release. He was identified as 22-year-old Hamzah Alsaudi and is currently a student at San Francisco State University.

Image of Hamzah Alsaudi (Photo courtesy of Pacifica Police Department)

Alsaudi is a member of SFSU’s wrestling team, according to the university’s website. He is from Santa Monica, Calif. and was born in Iraq. Alsaudi is a senior at the university who was studying political science and minoring in Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas (AMED) Studies, according to a statement tweeted by SFSU .

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gator community right now as we process this news,” the statement read in part.

He was last seen wearing black shorts. Two other men were with Alsaudi but were able to get out of the water and call 911.

SFSU released a statement on Friday.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and classmates of beloved student and athlete Hamzah Alsaudi who remains missing following yesterday's tragic accident,” the university wrote in a statement. “We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for all they have done. Campus resources are available for the members of our community who need assistance during this difficult time.”

The U.S. Coast Guard, California State Park Ocean Life Guards, the California Highway Patrol air unit and the San Bruno Police Department all assisted in the search. As Friday, no trace of the missing swimmer has been found.

“We are aware of reports of a search for an SF State student in the waters off Pacifica. The entire SF State community is hoping for a safe recovery. Our thoughts are with the student's family, friends and classmates. We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for their ongoing work,” SFSU wrote in a statement Thursday.

