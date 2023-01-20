ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update

When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.  These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services.  Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Appears To Announce Retirement

With the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Ed Reed Development

The football world is saddened by what's transpired with Ed Reed and his coaching career. This weekend, the former NFL star turned college football head coach announced that Bethune-Cookman would not be honoring his contract. Reed will not be serving as the school's head coach. Football fans are ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview

Brian Flores will be getting another look for a head coach job. The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview Flores for their head coach vacancy, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday. The Cardinals plan to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their vacant head-coaching position early this week, per source. — Jonathan Jones... The post Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

NC State Newsstand: Wolfpack holds steady in AP Poll

NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Tuesday Morning Newsstand. After...
RALEIGH, NC
New York Post

Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet

Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
sportingalert.com

UNC, record-smashing Armando Bacot set sights on Syracuse

Armando Bacot is leaving quite the legacy at North Carolina, which hopes to continue its hot stretch Tuesday when it visits Syracuse in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Fresh off a record-setting performance, Bacot has helped North Carolina (14-6, 6-3 ACC) win five of its last six games and nine of its last 11 overall. Most recently, the Tar Heels notched an 80-69 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday as Bacot registered 23 points and 18 rebounds.
SYRACUSE, NY
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

The biggest moments of Mike Brey’s time at Notre Dame

It’s the end of an era for Notre Dame men’s basketball. It was announced last week that head coach Mike Brey will step down from his position after the season. The news comes in the midst of a difficult year for the Irish, who are 1-8 ACC play. However, the few low moments of Brey’s 23-year tenure are few and far between when compared to all of the success he brought to a program that struggled significantly in the years preceding his arrival.
NOTRE DAME, IN

