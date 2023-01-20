It’s the end of an era for Notre Dame men’s basketball. It was announced last week that head coach Mike Brey will step down from his position after the season. The news comes in the midst of a difficult year for the Irish, who are 1-8 ACC play. However, the few low moments of Brey’s 23-year tenure are few and far between when compared to all of the success he brought to a program that struggled significantly in the years preceding his arrival.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO