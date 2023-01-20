ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wynonna Judd Reacts to Death of Friend Lisa Marie Presley (Exclusive)

Wynonna Judd has been rocked by the death of her friend, Lisa Marie Presley. While preparing for her upcoming tour, ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 58-year-old musician about the sudden passing of Lisa Marie. The day after Lisa Marie's death, Wynonna shared a touching photo to Instagram of herself with the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully' (Exclusive)

Martha Stewart is like the rest of us. She scrolls through Instagram, admires from afar, and she even crushes hard. While sipping one some of her delicious 19 Crimes lighter chardonnay with ET's Matt Cohen at her Las Vegas restaurant, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert took part in a little "Sip and Spill" game, and when it came to divulge her current celebrity crush, Stewart didn't hold back.
Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor

Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...

