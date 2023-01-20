Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley Is Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, ET can confirm. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden.
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Emotional Memorial Service at Graceland: Performances, Tributes and More
Lisa Marie Presley was honored at Graceland, her father Elvis Presley's former home, in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, and many of those closest to the late star were in attendance to pay their respects. The service took place on the front lawn of Graceland, and was attended by Elvis star...
Priscilla Presley Delivers Emotional Tribute to Lisa Marie During Memorial Service
Priscilla Presley remembered her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, during her memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday. Priscilla, 77, spoke to the masses who congregated to pay their respects to her and Elvis Presely's daughter, who died on Jan. 12. She was 54. The grieving mother took the...
Riley Keough Is A Mom, Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial
Lisa Marie Presley was a grandmother before her death. During a public memorial service for the singer on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, confirmed that he and the 33-year-old actress are parents to a little girl. In place of his wife, Ben took the...
Elvis Presley Enterprises President Reveals Lisa Marie Presley's One Memorial Request (Exclusive)
Lisa Marie Presley put a lot of thought into her memorial service prior to her death. The late musician died Jan. 12 after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 54. A public memorial service in held in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday at Graceland, the home of her late father, Elvis Presley and where she was laid to rest.
Sarah Ferguson Reads Poem Dedicated to Lisa Marie's Children at Graceland Memorial Service
Lisa Marie Presley's life and legacy was honored on Sunday morning at an emotional memorial service held at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Among the many celebrities and famous figures who spoke during the livestreamed event was Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, a longtime friend of Lisa Marie. During her heartfelt...
Wynonna Judd Reacts to Death of Friend Lisa Marie Presley (Exclusive)
Wynonna Judd has been rocked by the death of her friend, Lisa Marie Presley. While preparing for her upcoming tour, ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 58-year-old musician about the sudden passing of Lisa Marie. The day after Lisa Marie's death, Wynonna shared a touching photo to Instagram of herself with the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome Baby Girl: See the Sweet Pic
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope have added a new member to their family! On Friday, the married couple took to Instagram to announce that their daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, was born on Jan. 16. The baby girl is the first for the couple together. Lawrence shares Charleston, 16, and Liberty,...
Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully' (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart is like the rest of us. She scrolls through Instagram, admires from afar, and she even crushes hard. While sipping one some of her delicious 19 Crimes lighter chardonnay with ET's Matt Cohen at her Las Vegas restaurant, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert took part in a little "Sip and Spill" game, and when it came to divulge her current celebrity crush, Stewart didn't hold back.
Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor
Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...
Alec Baldwin Returns to Instagram Following 'Rust' Charges, Posts Pic of Son and Wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin is back on Instagram with wholesome family content. In his first post since it was announced he would face involuntary manslaughter charges, the 64-year-old actor shared a look at his home life. "The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy. Potato chips to follow," he captioned...
Buzz Aldrin Gets Married on His 93rd Birthday: 'Excited as Eloping Teenagers'
Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by getting married. The famed astronaut and his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Anca Faur, got married Friday at a small and private ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin took to Twitter after the ceremony and shared the news. "On my 93rd birthday & the day I...
Alison Sweeney Says She's Ready to Make a Third 'Wedding Veil' Trilogy for Hallmark (Exclusive)
When Hallmark moved forward with a second trilogy of Wedding Veil movies following the success of the first three films, the cast -- led by Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney -- were just as excited as fans were to continue to tell the stories of best friends Avery, Emma and Tracy.
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan to Join Up for 'Clueless' Reunion (Exclusive)
Bring on the nostalgia! Clueless fans are gearing up for an epic reunion at this year's '90s Con. ET can exclusively announce that Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, and Elisa Donovan will be coming together for a super-fun class reunion of Clueless stars at That’s4Entertainment's 90’s Con 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut.
