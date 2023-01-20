ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child

When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
WUSA

'Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly on Where Cast Friendships Stand After Season 1 (Exclusive)

It's time to pour one out for Southern Hospitality. Well, at least season 1 of Southern Hospitality. Leva Bonaparte's Southern Charm spinoff wraps up its freshman run on Monday night, capping off eight weeks of "wavy baby" energy and one peanut butter-themed sexcapade the Republic Garden & Lounge staff would likely prefer to forget. For stars Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly, it's all been a crash course in reality TV.
WUSA

Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor

Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...
WUSA

Kylie Jenner Confirms the Pronunciation of Her Son's Name

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on her and Travis Scott's son's name. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share that her son's name, Aire, is pronounced: "air." On Saturday, Jenner -- for the first time -- shared photos of her nearly 1-year-old son's face. The caption simply...
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelor’: Zach Gives 1st Impression Rose To [SPOILER] After Kissing Multiple Women

Greer Blitzer, 24, got the first impression rose from Zach Shallcross, 26, on season 27 of The Bachelor. Zach met 30 women on the first night of filming, but Greer seemed to catch his eye the most. When Greer stepped out of the limo for her entrance, she had a gift for Zach. “I live in New York and I brought this coffee all the way here because we have a long night ahead of us and you’re going to need that energy,” Greer explained. “You want a sip? Be careful…it might be piping hot just like you!”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy