Madison, WI

Badgers offer four-star athlete from Michigan

By Nick Bruesewitz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Wisconsin offered Jacob Oden, a 6-foot-1 four-star athlete from Harper Woods, Michigan on Thursday. Oden is most experienced at free safety, but he has also logged snaps at cornerback and wide receiver.

The junior in high school still has one more season before he’d potentially make the jump to college football and join a program as a member of their class of 2024. Oden has received over 30 offers from Division 1 schools including both Michigan State and Michigan, the second of which is the favorite to land him according to 247Sports.

Wisconsin has already secured two recruits for the class of 2024, bringing in four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettaur (The Woodlands, Texas) and cornerback Austin Alexander (Chicago Heights, Illinois).

