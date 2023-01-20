Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Former NXT Talent Wrestles Twice At Impact Wrestling Tapings
Impact Wrestling held their latest set of tapings at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend, and Steph De Lander, better known as Persia Pirotta in NXT, would wrestle twice. The first match saw her put over Jordynne Grace before the following day putting over Deonna Purrazzo. At this time, it isn’t known whether the 26-year-old Australian has signed, but with Impact Wrestling known for its strong Knockout’s division, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to find out she got signed in the future.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
WWE Considering Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
WWE returns were a hot topic in 2022 as a number of familiar faces were signed to new contracts. The returns are expected to continue moving forward in 2023 and a former tag team could be brought back. Fightful Select is reporting that the Authors of Pain have been discussed...
Undertaker Seemingly Passes The Torch To WWE Star On Raw Is XXX
The Undertaker seemingly passed the proverbial torch to Bray Wyatt on the "WWE Raw is XXX" special episode in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The momentous occasion took place midway through the show when LA Knight — Wyatt's opponent this Saturday at the Royal Rumble — issued an open challenge to any "legends in the back living on past glory" like Wyatt. Knight noted that he wanted to give one of the legends "a preview of the Pitch Black Match" at their expense. At this point, the gong synonymous with WWE for over 30 years rang off, to the delight of fans at the Wells Fargo Center.
Goldberg Blasted For Being Dangerous In The Ring
Goldberg established himself as a major force in WCW before he eventually made his way to WWE. Despite previously expressing remorse for not fully embracing professional wrestling earlier in his career, he has since made amends and returned to the ring six years ago as a part-time performer. He might have won a boatload of titles, but he was also responsible for a few injuries over the year, including that infamous Bret Hart concussion. That being said, Goldberg was still criticized for being a dangerous worker.
Update On Rumors Vince McMahon Changed Bloodline Creative Plans
Did the return of Vince McMahon to WWE cause changes to the upcoming Raw 30 segment featuring the Bloodline and Sami Zayn?. According to the Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer daily update, those rumors are not accurate. While there were several rumors floating about when the change from an Acknowledgement...
Anoa’i Family Member Discusses Potential WWE Run
Lance Anoa’i, the son of ‘Wild Samoan’ Samu Anoa’i, has commented on the possibility of a future WWE run. The Anoa’i family is currently thriving in WWE, with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa all aligned as the Bloodline stable. Sami Zayn is there too, part of the faction as an Honorary Uce.
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
William Regal Opens Up On New WWE Role
William Regal has been a weird case in the world of wrestling over the past 12 months. Last January, Regal was released from WWE during WWE’s then-ongoing revamping of the NXT brand. Regal then arrived in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, separating a fight between Bryan Danielson and Jon...
WWE Appears to Pass on Signing Former AEW and Impact Wrestling Talent for the Time Being
Kylie Rae, a former AEW and Impact Wrestling star, recently received a WWE tryout match, but it appears that the company will not sign her for the time being. Kylie addressed the situation during an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast. “Never say never, to my knowledge, not in the...
Roman Reigns Comments On ‘Tribal Court’ For Sami Zayn At WWE Raw 30
Roman Reigns himself has commented on the ‘Tribal Court’ for Sami Zayn that will be taking place on tonight’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s segment with the Bloodline was originally supposed to be an ‘Acknowledgement Ceremony’ for Reigns himself, but had to be changed due to Rikishi, Afa and Sika being unable to travel to the show as planned.
Find Out What Happened During The Bloodline’s Trial Of Sami Zayn
WWE Raw 30 kicked off with The Bloodline’s Trial of Sami Zayn. With all of The Bloodline into the ring around a table with Roman Reigns of course at the head of it, the tribal court judged Sami Zayn’s position in the group. Paul Heyman played the role...
