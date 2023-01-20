Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Announces Torn ACL & Meniscus
On last night’s (January 24) episode of NXT, WWE shot a brief angle in the dreaded NXT parking lot. The angle saw Nikkita Lyons be attacked by a mystery attacker, which was likely her current rival Zoey Stark who could be seen leaving the scene behind Nikkita. The reason...
ComicBook
The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day
WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Buying WWE, Working With Vince McMahon
A look at the possibility of AEW’s Tony Khan and his father Shad Khan buying or merging with WWE, and potentially working with Vince McMahon. The upcoming WWE sale is one of the hottest topics in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at it…. Could Tony...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
PWMania
Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller
Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out. Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Considering Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
WWE returns were a hot topic in 2022 as a number of familiar faces were signed to new contracts. The returns are expected to continue moving forward in 2023 and a former tag team could be brought back. Fightful Select is reporting that the Authors of Pain have been discussed...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Recalls David Von Erich's Final Day
The sudden death of David Von Erich in a Japanese hotel room on February 10, 1984, at just 25 years old has long been the subject of much controversy. Though the official documentation from the U.S. Embassy, later shown to a D Magazine reporter, listed the cause of death as acute enteritis, other sources have taken issue with that, with Ric Flair's first memoir, for example, saying that "[e]verybody in wrestling believes that he overdosed and that Bruiser Brody flushed a bunch of pills down the toilet before the police arrived." With Bill Irwin—The Goon to mid-'90s WWF fans—having been on that Japanese tour and being the guest on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" last week. naturally, the topic of Von Erich's death came up.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
ComicBook
WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars
WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Cousin Was Brought In To Unexpectedly Face Shane McMahon After WWE Tryout
WWE likes to feature the Anoa’i Family on their television shows. This is obvious judging by the Bloodline’s current spot on the roster. The famous wrestling family’s lineage in sports entertainment goes back generations, and one family member had a chance to face a member of the McMahon, but he did not see that encounter coming at all.
sportszion.com
Tommy Fury’s father John Fury claims his son’s defeat vs Jake Paul to see “no more boxing for him”
John Fury, who is the father of Tommy Fury, is not happy with his son’s career. As of late, John Fury has claimed that there won’t be any boxing left if he loses his next possible fight against Jake Paul. However, after one and a half years on...
nodq.com
Report on why Becky Lynch vs. Bayley’s scheduled steel cage match didn’t take place
As seen during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary, the scheduled Becky Lynch vs. Bayley steel cage match never took place and instead there was an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Becky. According to Fightful Select, the match and entrances were supposed to get two segments but The Bloodline’s segment went...
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE Star Following Raw 30 Injury Worries
A new report has shed light on one WWE Superstar’s status following injury concerns for them after their match at the 30th anniversary of Raw. Philadelphia, PA played host to Raw 30 with stars from past and present sharing the screen to celebrate three decades of the red brand. Just like he was for the first episode of Raw in 1993, The Undertaker was on hand for the festivities resurrecting his American Badass character and sharing a spine-tingling moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt.
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Hayter Reveals Details Of Former AEW Champion's Injury
So far during their respective AEW runs, Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm have been each other's biggest rival, feuding almost nonstop since Storm's debut last March. So far, the biggest match of the rivalry occurred at AEW Full Gear, where Hayter defeated Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship, albeit with an assist from allies Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Rebel.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
PWMania
AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE
Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
