ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Junior doctors in England back strike action

By Helen William
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxLDz_0kLttG9m00

Junior doctors in England have said they are prepared to go out on strike in a dispute over pay.

A ballot of junior doctors, who are members of the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA), saw 97.48% of them vote in favour of striking.

The HCSA said there was a 74.76% turnout, and the union will agree “the timing and shape” of the action in coordination with other health unions.

The HCSA said that 397 people out of 531 who were entitled to vote took part in the ballot.

Junior doctors are telling us they have had enough of being taken for granted. They are telling us they will leave the country if things do not get better

HCSA president Dr Naru Narayanan

The number of votes cast in the ballot is at least 50% of the number of individuals who were entitled to vote.

Around 45,000 junior doctors, who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA), have also been balloted over strike action – with the result due at the end of February.

HCSA president Dr Naru Narayanan said the ballot result should act as a “wake-up call” to the Government ahead of the BMA result, and called on them to “negotiate a way out of this crisis”.

Dr Narayanan said: “The Government must see this result as a wake-up call from its current complacency.

“Junior doctors are telling us they have had enough of being taken for granted. They are telling us they will leave the country if things do not get better.

“This is a critical issue for our NHS .

“If the Government does not increase pay as part of a wider funding package, then the current ragged workforce will collapse and the hospital consultants of the future will vote with their feet and leave.

“We are teetering on the edge of a precipice. Now is the time to negotiate a way out of this crisis.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said:  “Junior doctors do an incredible job and it is disappointing some union members have voted for strike action at a time when the NHS is already under huge pressure from Covid, flu and tackling the backlog.

“Junior doctors’ pay will increase by a cumulative 8.2% by March 2023 as part of a multi-year pay deal which also invested an additional £90 million to provide the most experienced junior doctors with higher pay, increase allowances for those working the most frequently at weekends, and increase rates of pay for night shifts.

“The Health and Social Care Secretary met with medical unions last week for constructive discussions about the 2023/24 pay review process – recognising cost of living and workforce pressures – and was clear he is keen to continue talking.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man rushed to hospital with insect bite given devastating diagnosis

A man who was rushed to hospital with an ear infection has been told he has just months to live after his illness turned out to be a terminal brain tumour.Dave Whitford, 49, first realised something was not right when he became dizzy and started vomiting while sitting in his garden.The next day he was rushed to hospital where doctors told him he was suffering from an inner ear infection that had been caused by an insect bite.Because Dave was still feeling sick and struggling to balance, doctors performed a scan on his head, which revealed a small growth on...
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes that...
The Independent

The photoshop fails sent to DWP as benefit fraudsters try to show they live in the UK

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released photoshop fails sent in by benefit fraudsters - trying to prove they live in the UK.The doctored images include photos of men and women pasted into various scenes and outside homes ahead of a crackdown in fraud.They were sent to benefit officials by scammers who were asked to provide evidence they live in Britain.One shows a woman holding a toddler, another a couple outside a home - but are all clearly fake photoshopped images.They have been shared by the DWP’s counter fraud office - which says fake claims add up to...
The Independent

Scottish minister ‘trusts’ decision to send transgender rapist to women’s jail

Scotland’s Justice Secretary expressed faith in the Scottish Prison Service’s (SPS) decision to place a transgender woman convicted of raping two women while she was a man in a women’s prison.Keith Brown also told MSPs that the controversial Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill – which is currently being challenged by the UK Government – would have no implication on which prisons transgender people are held in.Mr Brown was responding to an urgent question in Holyrood on Wednesday after Isla Bryson was found guilty of raping one woman in Clydebank in 2016 and another in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019, following a...
The Independent

Constance Marten: New pictures released in search for aristocrat missing with rapist partner and newborn baby

Police have expressed concerns for runaway aristocrat Constance Marten, her rapist boyfriend and their newborn baby as officers believe they have been sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures.The Metropolitan Police have released new CCTV images of the pair who were seen purchasing a tent at Argos in Whitechapel, east London, on 7 January just two days after they went missing near Bolton.A spokesperson said: “Mark went in alone and bought two big bags full of items, paying in cash, including a blue two-man tent, two sleeping bags and two pillows. He left the store at 6.40pm on 7...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Michael Gove promises to harness spirit of Margaret Thatcher in levelling-up agenda

Michael Gove has promised to harness the “spirit” of Thatcherism to help the north of England.At the Convention of the North, the Levelling Up Minister cited the “active” government of Margaret Thatcher and her 1980s transformation of the London docklands as inspiration for government plans to narrow economic and social disparities between the north and south.“One of the most signal successes we owe to Mrs Thatcher’s government, and it is that spirit that animates our levelling up policies: active government,” Mr Gove said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Couple who flew to Turkey to have £4k dental surgery say it ‘ruined their lives’

A couple who flew to Turkey to have £4,000 cosmetic veneers fitted to their teeth claim it “ruined their lives” and has left them unable to eat or drink without pain.Jade Tushingham, 32, and her partner Kelly Tushingham, 30, went to Antalya, Turkey, in September 2022. They planned to combine a beach holiday with the procedure, after being lured by the lower cost of cosmetic surgery in the country. In the UK, it can cost up to £20,000.The day after arrival, the couple apparently visited a private clinic near their hotel for the first stage of their transformation. After having...
The Independent

Scotland bans trail-hunting but campaigners fear hunters ‘may exploit loopholes’

Scottish politicians are celebrating a ban on trail-hunting north of the border – but there are fears hunters will exploit a loophole.The Scottish parliament in Holyrood has voted to tighten the law on chasing and killing wild animals for sport, hailing it as the tightest legislation in UK.The new Hunting with Dogs (Scotland) Act outlaws trail-hunting, which hunts invented after the 2005 foxhunting ban took effect in England and Wales.Opponents of hunting insist trail-hunting does not exist but the term is used as a smokescreen for the chasing and killing of foxes.In a now-famous webinar meeting by hunters, Mark Hankinson, 61, then...
The Independent

Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance launched with features to calm young patients

Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance has been launched, kitted out with features to calm young patients on anxious journeys to hospital.Children’s Heartbeat Trust, which supports families of children with heart disease, has been working on the bespoke vehicle since 2020.The vehicle features space-themed decor on the interior walls, sensory equipment, and PlayStation and tablet facilities to help entertain young people during the journey, as well as medical equipment.Five-year-old Fionn McInerney from Lisburn, Co Antrim, who will be using the service, dubbed it as his “battleship.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Irish president suggests schools should avoid setting children homeworkRed squirrels play in Northern Ireland’s Castle Ward estate after reintroductionElon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweet
The Independent

Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’

A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of these...
The Independent

Reality TV star Pete Wicks calls for more urgency on banning fur imports

Reality TV star Pete Wicks has joined campaigners in calling on the Government to deliver its proposed ban on fur imports amid concern action has stalled.Fur farming has been banned in the UK for 20 years, and the Government began consulting on potential changes to commercial import rules in May 2021.But the Animals Abroad Bill, which it was proposed would have included a stricter import ban and other measures, has yet to materialise.Wicks, a star of The Only Way Is Essex and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, joined campaigners from Four Paws UK and Humane Society International in Parliament to...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy