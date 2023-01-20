Azealia Banks berates Kanye West over outbursts about his children: ‘You deserve to reap what you sow’

Azealia Banks has rebuked Kanye West for his treatment of his daughters and his recent antisemitic outbursts.

West infamously told a political rally that he considered aborting his eldest daughter, nine-year-old North, while launching his 2020 US presidential campaign.

“You’re a f***ing idiot for basically sacrificing the mental health of your daughter,” Banks told The Guardian in a new interview.

West has also criticised daughter North’s presence on social media on a number of occasions in the past.

“Just because you can’t get attention from Kim Kardashian , you turn it on your f***ing daughter,” Banks said.

“Kanye, you’re an abusive a**hole and you’re a p**** for picking on that little-a** girl. You are the last person we need to hear from about Black fatherhood and the Black family unit.”

The “212” rapper was asked if she thought West – who recently expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler – could ever be redeemed. She replied: “I would hope not – because you have had it very f***ed up for a very long time.

“Kanye, did you know that the Bible was the very book used to enslave your dumb a**? Have you ever read the Bible? I’m sure you haven’t. ‘Oh, Hitler was a good guy’ – do you think Hitler liked negroes? It’s way past shock culture and just into stupidity.

“You deserve to reap what you sow. In the future, when you’re walking down Times Square and you see Kanye West drinking flat Sprite out of a McDonald’s cup out of the garbage can, you can bring it all back to this moment.”

West has been involved in a string of high-profile controversies over the past 12 months, from violent posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her ex-partner Pete Davidson, who he threatened to beat up in his song “Eazy” , to designing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt for his fashion brand Yeezy’s Paris fashion show.

A clip of the Donda rapper claiming he “could say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me” also caused further uproar . The resulting backlash led to West being dropped from brand partnerships including Balenciaga and Adidas .