Rev. Sharpton Responds to Latest Siena Poll-80% of Black and 90% of Latino New Yorkers View Crime as Serious Threat
Results show overwhelming majority view crime as a serious issue, would support reforms. Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), issued the following statement on the Siena College poll released today. The results showed nearly 80% of Black and 99% of Latino New Yorkers viewed crime as either a somewhat or a very serious threat in their community.
The 2023 Beczak Hudson River Talk Series
Join us around a cozy fire this winter for a series of talks about the beautiful Hudson River at the Beczak Environment Education Center at 35 Alexander St. Yonkers NY. Co-sponsored by: Hudson River Boat and Yacht Club Association and the Yonkers Paddling & Rowing Club. About the series, Bob...
Yonkers Philharmonic Orchestra Presents its 8th Annual Beethoven Festival Concert
On Sunday February 5th, 2023 at 3pm, the Yonkers Philharmonic Orchestra presents its 8th Annual Beethoven Festival concert, with a varied program, conducted by guest conductor Andrés Rivas. The program features Beethoven’s magnificent third symphony “Eroica”, a revolutionary work in its time, written at a major turning point in...
