FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Bay News 9
Mental health care expert weighs in on Gov. Evers' $500 million proposal
MILWAUKEE — Following Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal during Tuesday’s State of the State address, which included pitching a roughly $500 million plan to increase mental and behavioral health care services in every county, mental health care experts Wednesday weighed on the proposal. “Really addressing mental health and...
Bay News 9
Florida awarded over $1.5 Million for homeless veterans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Florida is receiving $1.5 million in fedeal funding to provide housing assistance for veterans. Local organizations share the impact this money will have. Housing authorities in St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Citrus County will receive the money to support homeless veterans. Under the HUD-VASH...
Bay News 9
Lt. governor announces efforts to 'broadly curb' schools' diversity and equity curriculums
MIAMI, Fla. — Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announced to Florida’s Board of Governors on Tuesday that there’s a plan to “curb” diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative curriculums that include critical race theory or related concepts. The topic of diversity studies like critical race theory...
Bay News 9
Florida to roll back Medicaid coverage starting April 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families is working to redetermine who is eligible for Medicaid benefits after the ongoing coverage that was given during the height of the pandemic ends on March 31. In a presentation to state senators on the Health Policy Committee on...
Bay News 9
Surging food prices challenge Wisconsin restaurants
WISCONSIN — Just as restaurants across Wisconsin were coming out of the "new normal" to resume more traditional and profitable practices as pandemic-era safety steps subside, they've now been forced to navigate spiking prices on various commodities, eggs included. "The hard part for restaurants right now is that overall...
Bay News 9
Power bill rates in Tampa Bay could increase up to 40%
TAMPA, Fla. — Citing increasing fuel costs and the cost of restoring power after storms, rate increases could be impacting power companies in Florida. Requests from Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are all slated to for consideration before the Florida Public Service Commission March 7. From residential to commercial, increases could range from 10% to almost 40%, depending on the provider come spring of 2023.
Bay News 9
Autistic child artist gains national following with upside down drawings
CELEBRATION, Fla. — National audiences have started to notice the artistic gift of a 10-year-old Central Florida boy. Tiger Villec, who was diagnosed with autism when he was 18 months old, doesn’t talk much. But when he sits in front of a blank canvas, many who view his finished work say his ability defies expectations.
Bay News 9
Texas state senator proposes bills, resolutions to help school shooting victims seek justice
TEXAS — It’s been eight months since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Families of the victims have not let up on demanding justice for what happened on May 24. And justice is exactly what Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, is going for as he proposes four bills and resolutions to avert any future mass shootings and hold Texas accountable for victims of gun violence.
Bay News 9
Restaurant industry gathers enough signatures for FAST Act Referendum on 2024 ballot
LOS ANGELES — Almost five months after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 257 into law, mandating minimum wages and working standards at fast-food restaurants, opponents announced Wednesday that they have gathered enough signatures for a 2024 ballot initiative that could prevent it from taking effect. The Save Local Restaurants coalition has collected more than one million signatures to oppose AB 257, also known as the FAST Act.
Bay News 9
Union president raises concerns over 'Teacher's Bill of Rights'
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A number of educators in Central Florida are expressing concerns over Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposal for a "Teacher’s Bill of Rights." The governor’s proposal, which has not yet been drafted by legislators, would require school unions to represent at least 60% of eligible employees instead of the current 50%.
Bay News 9
New York CPA offers advice as tax season gets underway
Tax season is underway and the IRS is now accepting and processing your tax returns from 2022. Things might look a little different this year for many taxpayers. Most Americans get a federal tax refund every year and for many, that refund is a big boost to their finances. However, that may be smaller this year.
