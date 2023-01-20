Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53.67%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the last trading session at $8.59, gaining 20% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $13.20 indicates a 53.7% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for OKE - 1/25/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ONEOK, INC. (OKE). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, OKE rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.
NASDAQ
Fuller Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
NASDAQ
Brokers Suggest Investing in Enterprise Products (EPD): Read This Before Placing a Bet
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
Stanley Black & Decker SWK is in the midst of a business transformation while it also has to fight inflationary pressures and the challenging macroeconomic environment. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see earnings fall for the second year in a row in 2023. Stanley Black &...
NASDAQ
Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A (GVCI)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A (GVCI). This represents 0.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.25MM shares...
NASDAQ
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Nike
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 27 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Nike (Symbol: NKE) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
NASDAQ
Moat Advantages Could Lift These ETFs
Among the bright spots in the early part of 2023 is a rebound of 8.52% by the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which was battered in 2022 as growth stocks slipped. How durable the recovery proves to be remains to be seen, but investors considering exchange traded funds such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), both of which track the Nasdaq-100, can take heart in knowing those ETFs are homes to plenty of companies that are considered wide moat firms.
NASDAQ
TC Energy's Preferred Shares, Series 1, Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Wednesday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 1 (TSX: TRP-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8698), with shares changing hands as low as $14.44 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRA was trading at a 41.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
NASDAQ
Alphabet Earnings Preview: Buy GOOGL Stock While its Cheap?
Alphabet GOOGL , the parent company of Google, is one of the most innovative and dominant businesses in the world. The company has evolved from a single major business, search, into multiple major streams of revenue including Google Cloud services and YouTube. After a decade and a half of near...
NASDAQ
Is FedEx Stock A Better Pick Over Its Peer?
We believe FedEx stock (NYSE: FDX) is currently a better pick over its peer UPS stock (NYSE: UPS), given its comparatively lower valuation of 0.5x trailing revenues than 1.4x for UPS. Although this gap in the valuation is largely justified given UPS’ superior profitability and lower financial risk, as discussed below, this valuation gap will likely narrow in favor of FedEx.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in First of Long Island Corp (FLIC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.02MM shares of First of Long Island Corp (FLIC). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.84MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Block (SQ) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
Block (SQ) closed the most recent trading day at $80.77, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile payments services provider had gained...
NASDAQ
What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 AI Stocks To Know
Artificial intelligence, or AI, is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting and promising areas of technology. As a retail investor, you may be wondering how you can get in on the action and invest in companies that are at the forefront of this rapidly-evolving field. In this article, we will explore the world of AI stocks. As well as discuss some of the key considerations for retail investors looking to invest in this rapidly-growing sector.
NASDAQ
Retail Stocks Surge to 52-Week Highs: Is It Time to Buy?
Stocks have enjoyed a nice start to the new year, with the more aggressive pockets of the market leading the charge. In the face of an economic slowdown and potential recession, a strong and resilient consumer (along with a January market rally) has sent individual retail stocks to heights not seen in over a year.
NASDAQ
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: VERB, IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 5% higher this afternoon. In company news, Verb Technology (VERB) gained over 82% on Monday after the software-as-a-service company said it was exploring potential actions to address suspicious and possibly illegal trading of its stock, including "naked" short-sales, spoofing, and other activities to artificially lower its share price.
NASDAQ
Meta Platforms (META) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Meta Platforms (META) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
