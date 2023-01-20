Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Supreme Court delays decision on hearing Texas, Florida social media moderation cases
GOP lawmakers have for years maintained that social media platforms such as Twitter suppress conservative viewpoints. Texas and Florida have passed laws that allow users to sue those platforms for the alleged censorship, but those laws remain blocked for now. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delayed a decision to...
Bay News 9
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida;...
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Bay News 9
Senate GOP's 'Breakfast Club' seeks greater influence in new Congress
WASHINGTON — As the Senate returns to Washington for its first full week of business in the new Congress, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and several of his Republican colleagues are seeking a bigger role in shaping the party's agenda. The group, known as "The Breakfast Club," consists of...
Bay News 9
GOP states sue Biden administration over new border policy
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Twenty states with GOP attorneys general on Tuesday sued the Biden administration over a major change in immigration policy that would turn away more migrants but still allow 360,000 people to legally enter each year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The lawsuit, which was...
Bay News 9
Some Republicans appear more willing to forgive Pence than Biden over classified docs
Congressional Republicans are largely brushing aside former Vice President Mike Pence’s revelation Tuesday that classified documents were discovered at his Indiana home while they suggest there is something more suspicious about the classified papers found at President Joe Biden’s home and former office. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff
President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden's term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden is expected to name...
Bay News 9
Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden's home
President Joe Biden’s decision allowing the FBI to search his home in Delaware last week is laying him open to fresh negative attention and embarrassment following the earlier discoveries of classified documents at that home and a former office. But it’s a legal and political calculation that aides hope will pay off in the long run as he prepares to seek reelection.
Bay News 9
Medical marijuana bill filed quickly as N.C. legislature meets to kick off the session
Republican leaders in the North Carolina Senate wasted no time in filing a new bill to legalize medical marijuana. It was the first bill filed in the Senate Wednesday as the General Assembly met for the first day of the session. The bipartisan bill went through months of debate and...
Bay News 9
Jeffries taps Dems Schiff, Swalwell for House intel panel despite McCarthy threat
Over the weekend, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., made his formal request to renominate California Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, despite Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to bar the pair from the panel. “It is my understanding that you intend...
Bay News 9
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it will restore former President Donald Trump 's personal account in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no...
Bay News 9
Democrats look to bid farewell to Iowa Caucuses for 2024
The Iowa Caucuses launched Barack Obama's historic presidency – and a thousand corny jokes about a curious way of voting – but now the half-century political tradition is likely coming to an end for Democrats. As part of a shakeup of the Democrats’ primary calendar aimed at boosting...
