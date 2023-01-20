Read full article on original website
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
VREX vs. LMAT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Products stocks have likely encountered both VAREX IMAGING (VREX) and LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks...
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Evoqua Water (AQUA) Soars 15.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Evoqua Water (AQUA) shares rallied 15.2% in the last trading session to close at $47.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
IEF: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEF) where we have detected an approximate $197.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 241,300,000 to 243,300,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IEF, versus its 200 day moving average:
What's in the Cards for STMicroelectronics' (STM) Q4 Earnings?
STMicroelectronics N.V. STM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26. For the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues of $4.4 billion at the mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.4 billion, implying a 23.9% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for earnings is...
2 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings This Week
This week’s earnings will be important for investors to get a clearer picture of the outlook for many larger-cap stocks that are crucial to the broader stock market and economy. With that being said, here are two stocks investors shouldn’t overlook and may want to consider buying going into...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:. Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS: This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings (HRI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Xerox (XRX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX will report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 54.7%. Expectations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is...
KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
KLA KLAC is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter 2023 results on Jan 26. For the fiscal second quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.65 billion and $2.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.8 billion, indicating growth of 19.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported value.
Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
The price trend for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 8.2% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 718,763 shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL). This represents 6.07% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 1,028,375 shares and 9.15% of the company, a decrease...
Chico's FAS (CHS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed at $5.20 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%. Heading into today, shares of...
What Makes Transocean (RIG) a New Strong Buy Stock
Transocean (RIG) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
