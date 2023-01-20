Read full article on original website
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, IHI
In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Allogene Therapeutics, up about 14.5% and shares of Gossamer Bio, up about 13.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
HBM vs. MP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with HudBay Minerals (HBM) and MP Materials Corp. (MP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
2 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings This Week
This week’s earnings will be important for investors to get a clearer picture of the outlook for many larger-cap stocks that are crucial to the broader stock market and economy. With that being said, here are two stocks investors shouldn’t overlook and may want to consider buying going into...
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Herc Holdings (HRI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IWM
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 34 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: IWM) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
ESGE, VIPS, BEKE, ZTO: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (Symbol: ESGE) where we have detected an approximate $204.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 124,200,000 to 130,300,000). Among the largest underlying components of ESGE, in trading today Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) is up about 1.1%, KE Holdings Inc (Symbol: BEKE) is down about 3.9%, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the ESGE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of ESGE, versus its 200 day moving average:
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:. Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS: This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Xerox (XRX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX will report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 54.7%. Expectations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is...
The Top 10 Global Dividend Stocks To Kick Off Your Portfolio In 2023
The Fintel research platform has highlighted these ten Global stocks that look attractive in the current market based on their respective dividend scores. The platform's dividend score combines both a company's dividend yield and growth to generate a score out of 100 based on its ranking against peer companies on the screen. The formula also incorporates the dividend payout ratio in the calculation.
Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
The price trend for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 8.2% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
What Makes Transocean (RIG) a New Strong Buy Stock
Transocean (RIG) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Evoqua Water (AQUA) Soars 15.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Evoqua Water (AQUA) shares rallied 15.2% in the last trading session to close at $47.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
What's in the Cards for STMicroelectronics' (STM) Q4 Earnings?
STMicroelectronics N.V. STM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26. For the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues of $4.4 billion at the mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.4 billion, implying a 23.9% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for earnings is...
Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in NVE Corp (NVEC)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 551,514 shares of NVE Corp (NVEC). This represents 11.42% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 8, 2022 they reported 492,628 shares and 10.19% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.95% and an increase in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
