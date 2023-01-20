Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (Symbol: ESGE) where we have detected an approximate $204.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 124,200,000 to 130,300,000). Among the largest underlying components of ESGE, in trading today Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) is up about 1.1%, KE Holdings Inc (Symbol: BEKE) is down about 3.9%, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the ESGE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of ESGE, versus its 200 day moving average:

