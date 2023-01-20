Read full article on original website
TC Energy's Preferred Shares, Series 1, Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Wednesday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 1 (TSX: TRP-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8698), with shares changing hands as low as $14.44 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRA was trading at a 41.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
How Much Upside is Left in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53.67%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the last trading session at $8.59, gaining 20% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $13.20 indicates a 53.7% upside potential.
Preferred Bank (PFBC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Moat Advantages Could Lift These ETFs
Among the bright spots in the early part of 2023 is a rebound of 8.52% by the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which was battered in 2022 as growth stocks slipped. How durable the recovery proves to be remains to be seen, but investors considering exchange traded funds such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), both of which track the Nasdaq-100, can take heart in knowing those ETFs are homes to plenty of companies that are considered wide moat firms.
Fuller Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for OKE - 1/25/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ONEOK, INC. (OKE). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, OKE rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.
Murphy USA (MUSA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
Murphy USA (MUSA) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Meta Platforms (META) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Meta Platforms (META) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Block (SQ) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
Block (SQ) closed the most recent trading day at $80.77, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile payments services provider had gained...
Albemarle (ALB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $264.59, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A (GVCI)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A (GVCI). This represents 0.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.25MM shares...
Retail Stocks Surge to 52-Week Highs: Is It Time to Buy?
Stocks have enjoyed a nice start to the new year, with the more aggressive pockets of the market leading the charge. In the face of an economic slowdown and potential recession, a strong and resilient consumer (along with a January market rally) has sent individual retail stocks to heights not seen in over a year.
Brokers Suggest Investing in Enterprise Products (EPD): Read This Before Placing a Bet
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y
Texas Instruments TXN reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. Also, the figure exceeded the management’s guided range of $1.83-$2.11. However, the bottom line declined 6% year over year and 13.8% from the previous quarter’s level. TXN reported revenues of...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $74.91, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
Bear of the Day: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
Stanley Black & Decker SWK is in the midst of a business transformation while it also has to fight inflationary pressures and the challenging macroeconomic environment. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see earnings fall for the second year in a row in 2023. Stanley Black &...
MSCI Scheduled to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MSCI MSCI is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has been unchanged at $2.71 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 7.97% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged...
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in First of Long Island Corp (FLIC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.02MM shares of First of Long Island Corp (FLIC). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.84MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase...
PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $171.93, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%. Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had...
