How Much Upside is Left in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53.67%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the last trading session at $8.59, gaining 20% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $13.20 indicates a 53.7% upside potential.
Preferred Bank (PFBC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Strength Seen in Mayville Engineering (MEC): Can Its 11.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Mayville Engineering (MEC) shares rallied 11.2% in the last trading session to close at $14.83. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3% gain over the past four weeks. This contract...
Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A (GVCI)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A (GVCI). This represents 0.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.25MM shares...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in First of Long Island Corp (FLIC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.02MM shares of First of Long Island Corp (FLIC). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.84MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase...
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for OKE - 1/25/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ONEOK, INC. (OKE). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, OKE rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.
Dow, Nasdaq Record Triple-Digit Pops
The Dow and Nasdaq both added triple digits to start this week, as investors consider the possibility that the Federal Reserve will slow down interest rate hikes following months of monetary tightening. The S&P 500 managed to move back above the psychologically significant 4,000 level, ahead of a week jam-packed with major corporate earnings reports.
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Tieton Capital Management, LLC Cuts Stake in Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC)
Fintel reports that Tieton Capital Management, LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.74MM shares of Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 19, 2022 they reported 0.80MM shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease...
Brokers Suggest Investing in Enterprise Products (EPD): Read This Before Placing a Bet
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Nike
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 27 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Nike (Symbol: NKE) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
Atlantic Union (AUB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
Albemarle (ALB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $264.59, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Microsoft Invests in ChatGPT and a Chip Startup; What Investors Need to Know
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and how the company has made numerous investments in the past few weeks. Microsoft recently announced an investment in OpenAI and purchased a semiconductor start-up. Nick and Jose agree that all these investments might eventually take a toll on Microsoft's balance sheet. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.85MM shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 17.26MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase...
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: VERB, IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 5% higher this afternoon. In company news, Verb Technology (VERB) gained over 82% on Monday after the software-as-a-service company said it was exploring potential actions to address suspicious and possibly illegal trading of its stock, including "naked" short-sales, spoofing, and other activities to artificially lower its share price.
