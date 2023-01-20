Read full article on original website
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
HBM vs. MP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with HudBay Minerals (HBM) and MP Materials Corp. (MP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
Herc Holdings (HRI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
ONEOK (OKE) Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.82), with the stock changing hands as low as $61.42 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
ESGE, VIPS, BEKE, ZTO: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (Symbol: ESGE) where we have detected an approximate $204.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 124,200,000 to 130,300,000). Among the largest underlying components of ESGE, in trading today Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) is up about 1.1%, KE Holdings Inc (Symbol: BEKE) is down about 3.9%, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the ESGE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of ESGE, versus its 200 day moving average:
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IWM
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 34 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: IWM) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:. Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS: This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Chico's FAS (CHS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed at $5.20 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%. Heading into today, shares of...
Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 718,763 shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL). This represents 6.07% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 1,028,375 shares and 9.15% of the company, a decrease...
What Makes Transocean (RIG) a New Strong Buy Stock
Transocean (RIG) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Xerox (XRX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX will report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 54.7%. Expectations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is...
KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
KLA KLAC is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter 2023 results on Jan 26. For the fiscal second quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.65 billion and $2.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.8 billion, indicating growth of 19.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported value.
Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2023: PCAR,LGMK,MGA,MG.TO
Consumer stocks have turned narrowly higher in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%. In company news, PACCAR (PCAR) rose 7.3% after the commercial truck manufacturer reported Q4 net income of $2.64 per...
