Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
How Much Upside is Left in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53.67%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the last trading session at $8.59, gaining 20% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $13.20 indicates a 53.7% upside potential.
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for OKE - 1/25/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ONEOK, INC. (OKE). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, OKE rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.
Strength Seen in Mayville Engineering (MEC): Can Its 11.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Mayville Engineering (MEC) shares rallied 11.2% in the last trading session to close at $14.83. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3% gain over the past four weeks. This contract...
Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A (GVCI)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I - Class A (GVCI). This represents 0.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.25MM shares...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Brokers Suggest Investing in Enterprise Products (EPD): Read This Before Placing a Bet
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Fuller Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Moat Advantages Could Lift These ETFs
Among the bright spots in the early part of 2023 is a rebound of 8.52% by the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which was battered in 2022 as growth stocks slipped. How durable the recovery proves to be remains to be seen, but investors considering exchange traded funds such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), both of which track the Nasdaq-100, can take heart in knowing those ETFs are homes to plenty of companies that are considered wide moat firms.
OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Meta Platforms (META) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Meta Platforms (META) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
TC Energy's Preferred Shares, Series 1, Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Wednesday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 1 (TSX: TRP-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8698), with shares changing hands as low as $14.44 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRA was trading at a 41.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
Block (SQ) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
Block (SQ) closed the most recent trading day at $80.77, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile payments services provider had gained...
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bear of the Day: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
Stanley Black & Decker SWK is in the midst of a business transformation while it also has to fight inflationary pressures and the challenging macroeconomic environment. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see earnings fall for the second year in a row in 2023. Stanley Black &...
Albemarle (ALB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $264.59, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Retail Stocks Surge to 52-Week Highs: Is It Time to Buy?
Stocks have enjoyed a nice start to the new year, with the more aggressive pockets of the market leading the charge. In the face of an economic slowdown and potential recession, a strong and resilient consumer (along with a January market rally) has sent individual retail stocks to heights not seen in over a year.
Disruptive Tech Investing Has Path to Rebound
One of the most beleaguered investment concepts entering 2023 was disruptive or innovative tech. Stocks with those labels were punished last year as interest rates rose and as investors eschewed non-profitable companies. In better news, the long-term outlook for disruptive growth industries remains attractive. Combine that with the possibility that...
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: VERB, IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 5% higher this afternoon. In company news, Verb Technology (VERB) gained over 82% on Monday after the software-as-a-service company said it was exploring potential actions to address suspicious and possibly illegal trading of its stock, including "naked" short-sales, spoofing, and other activities to artificially lower its share price.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest...
