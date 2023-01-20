Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53.67%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the last trading session at $8.59, gaining 20% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $13.20 indicates a 53.7% upside potential.
NASDAQ
OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for OKE - 1/25/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ONEOK, INC. (OKE). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, OKE rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-S&P 500 closes slightly red as weak corporate guidance fuels recession fears
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended nominally lower on Wednesday as a string of corporate earnings ran the gamut from downbeat to dismal, reviving worries over the economic impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's restrictive policy. All three major U.S. stock indexes pared their losses throughout...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Mayville Engineering (MEC): Can Its 11.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Mayville Engineering (MEC) shares rallied 11.2% in the last trading session to close at $14.83. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3% gain over the past four weeks. This contract...
NASDAQ
Moat Advantages Could Lift These ETFs
Among the bright spots in the early part of 2023 is a rebound of 8.52% by the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which was battered in 2022 as growth stocks slipped. How durable the recovery proves to be remains to be seen, but investors considering exchange traded funds such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), both of which track the Nasdaq-100, can take heart in knowing those ETFs are homes to plenty of companies that are considered wide moat firms.
NASDAQ
Alphabet Earnings Preview: Buy GOOGL Stock While its Cheap?
Alphabet GOOGL , the parent company of Google, is one of the most innovative and dominant businesses in the world. The company has evolved from a single major business, search, into multiple major streams of revenue including Google Cloud services and YouTube. After a decade and a half of near...
NASDAQ
TC Energy's Preferred Shares, Series 1, Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Wednesday, shares of TC Energy Corp's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 1 (TSX: TRP-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8698), with shares changing hands as low as $14.44 on the day. As of last close, TRP.PRA was trading at a 41.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
NASDAQ
Fuller Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
NASDAQ
Albemarle (ALB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $264.59, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Block (SQ) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
Block (SQ) closed the most recent trading day at $80.77, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile payments services provider had gained...
NASDAQ
Meta Platforms (META) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Meta Platforms (META) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Preferred Bank (PFBC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
NASDAQ
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed the most recent trading day at $151.78, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%. Coming into today, shares of the security software...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $311.90, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
While FTX has Fallen, Institutional Interest Persists
The most recent events within the crypto landscape have shaken the ecosystem and the landscape of crypto exchanges we once knew. Despite the usual suspects using the fall of FTX, which came amid what was already an ongoing ‘crypto winter,’ to proclaim – for the umpteenth time – the death of crypto, all the evidence is that institutional investment is as strong now as it ever was.
NASDAQ
Dow, Nasdaq Record Triple-Digit Pops
The Dow and Nasdaq both added triple digits to start this week, as investors consider the possibility that the Federal Reserve will slow down interest rate hikes following months of monetary tightening. The S&P 500 managed to move back above the psychologically significant 4,000 level, ahead of a week jam-packed with major corporate earnings reports.
NASDAQ
A New Bull Market Might Have Just Begun. Are Nvidia, AMD, and Qualcomm Stocks a Buy Now?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and their thoughts on the recent bullish trends in the semiconductor space. Nvidia's impressive run-up has these two investors a bit nervous. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Comments / 0