Man in black truck takes off from NE Houston homicide scene after deadly altercation, HPD says

Homicide detectives have just information on a black truck to go on after a man was shot to death during an altercation in northeast Houston on Friday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the deadly shooting in the 11100 block of Spottswood Drive, near Heath Street, which is in the East Little York/Homestead area.

HPD adds that the victim was shot near a residence at about 1:30 p.m.

"Preliminary info is an unknown Black male suspect fled the scene in a black truck," the tweet read.

Police said an altercation between the two is what led to the shooting.

"Information we have now is the male was inside the house and another male came to the location. There was some kind of altercation, and during that altercation, the shooting took place," officers said at the scene.

Authorities believe the victim and suspect knew each other so there is no threat to the general public.

Thecounted just one homicide in the last 12 months inside the designated Edgeworth-Northwood Manor-Scenic Woods area that includes the scene of Friday's shooting.

However, the same tracking data counted three homicides in that area in 2021, none in 2020, and one in 2019.