Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Oil closes flat as refinery outages counter 16-month high in crude stocks
Investing.com -- Oil prices closed flat on Wednesday as unplanned refinery outages faced off with crude stockpiles at 16-month highs. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled up 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $80.15 per barrel after a session high of $81.22 and low of $79.45.
investing.com
Oil rises after steep losses, but recession fears limit gains
Investing.com -- Oil prices rose on Wednesday, recovering a measure of sharp losses from the prior session, although fears of a global recession and signs of another major build in U.S. inventories kept gains limited. Crude prices have fallen into a holding pattern over the past month, with markets constantly...
investing.com
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
investing.com
ASML beats earnings forecasts, sees 2023 growth amid China worries
VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, Europe's largest technology company, beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Wednesday and forecast a rise more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on its exports to China. The maker of equipment to produce semiconductors has struggled to meet demand as top customers...
investing.com
Natural gas hits 20-month low in $2 territory despite evolving cold
Investing.com -- Relief isn’t on the horizon yet for bulls in natural gas, with the heating fuel trading in $2 territory on Wednesday after hitting 20-month lows despite evolving forecasts for cold in a winter dominated by unseasonable warmth. The front-month March gas contract on NYMEX’s Henry Hub settled...
investing.com
U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
investing.com
Chevron pledges $75 billion for share buybacks as cash grows
(Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Wednesday said it would triple its budget for buybacks to $75 billion, the oil industry's most ambitious shareholder payouts to date, as high oil and gas prices pad profits. The oil industry has been facing calls from investors and the White House to put last year's...
investing.com
Rally in stocks on borrowed time as economic pain looms
Investing.com -- The broader market has staged a 15% rebound since its October slump, but as FOMO fever gathers steam, some on Wall Street warn against chasing the rally as too much optimism is baked into stocks. “With some of the equity market moves looking extreme, markets pricing in excessive...
investing.com
U.S. Treasury activates another maneuver to avoid breaching debt limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen activated another extraordinary cash management measure on Tuesday to avoid breaching the federal debt limit, suspending daily reinvestments in a large government retirement fund that holds Treasury debt, the department said. In a letter notifying Congress of the move to access the...
investing.com
Layer-2 Optimism (OP) Token Soars Amid Second Airdrop Speculation: Is Growth Sustainable?
© Reuters. Layer-2 Optimism (OP) Token Soars Amid Second Airdrop Speculation: Is Growth Sustainable?. Optimism (OP) saw record-breaking growth in total transactions and daily active users since the start of the year. Activity numbers plummeted after Optimism ended its Optimism Quests program, which allowed users to earn commemorative badges...
investing.com
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
investing.com
Tesla's FSD falls in Consumer Reports ratings
© Reuters. Tesla’s (TSLA) FSD falls in Consumer Reports ratings. Consumer Reports announced Wednesday that Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving (FSD) system has fallen in the rankings of 12 driver assistance programs evaluated by the nonprofit. Of 12 systems tested by Consumer Reports, Ford Motor's (NYSE:F) BlueCruise was first,...
investing.com
Pressures ease though German economy still shy of growth -flash PMI
BERLIN (Reuters) -Pressure on the German economy eased further in January as inflation slowed and businesses looked to the new year with optimism, a preliminary survey showed on Tuesday, although sentiment was still shy of predicting a return to growth. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)'s flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which...
investing.com
Why is Bitcoin price down today?
The bullish momentum that propelled Bitcoin (BTC) price to a 2023 high at $23,048 appears to have waned on Jan. 25 as the price dropped to a intraday low at $22,300. The pause in bullish momentum appears connected to lowered earnings expectations from big tech companies and the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
investing.com
Take Five: Staring at the ceiling
(Reuters) -The world's largest economy hitting its debt limit is fraying confidence, just as some of the biggest names in the U.S. corporate landscape get ready to report results. Global business activity data will provide the latest insight into how protracted a slowdown could prove, Britain's FTSE flirts with record...
investing.com
Bitcoin Analyst Suspects an Ongoing Manipulation in Price
© Reuters Bitcoin Analyst Suspects an Ongoing Manipulation in Price. Bitcoin analyst compares current market situation with pre-Terra crash period. Trader_J says Bitcoin market is being pumped using BUSD stablecoin. The analyst describes the situation to be scary, as prices may drop sharply. Acclaimed Bitcoin analyst Trader_J on Twitter...
investing.com
Musk tweets proxy voting firms have 'far too much power'
(Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet that advisers that make recommendations to shareholders on how to cast their votes at company meetings had too much power because of their influence on passive investment funds. Musk's comments add to a long-running debate over whether such advisers have too much...
investing.com
Tesla Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to release its fourth quarter report tomorrow, January 25th, 2023, after the market closes. Analysts expect the EV giant to post EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $24.03 billion. Raw numbers aside,...
investing.com
Tesla delivers Q4 beat on 37% surge in revenue
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) delivers Q4 beat on 37% surge in revenue. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results after the close Wednesday with EPS topping lowered estimates. The EV giant reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.19, up 40% from last year and beating the consensus of $1.15. Revenue rose...
investing.com
Cathie Wood: Ark dumps 500K GBTC shares, adds Coinbase stock as Bitcoin recovers 40%
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest offloaded a chunk of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares since November's Bitcoin (BTC) price lows, the latest data shows. Ark Invest added 450,272 GBTC shares worth $4.5 million to its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) in November 2022. At the time, GBTC was trading in the $7.46-$9.48 range versus $12.25 in January 2023.
Comments / 0