Wilson Jermaine Heredia rose to fame for his portrayal of Angel Dumott Schunard in Rent, a role that garnered him both the Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He also originated the role in the West End and played Angel in the 2005 film adaption. Heredia went on to act in television and movies and made a return to the Broadway stage in 2011 as Jacob in La Cage aux Folles. Despite being known for playing roles that required him to wear makeup and dress in heels, Heredia is very different in person. His natural speaking and singing voice is much deeper than many of the characters he has played, and he has a very down-to-earth personality. He also proudly announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child in about a week and got choked up talking about how excited he is to meet his daughter. Heredia performed his solo show at Chelsea Table + Stage (100 West 26th Street) on January 19th, 2023.

1 DAY AGO