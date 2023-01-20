ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Fate Of Michigan Coordinator Involved In Of Police Investigation Decided

By Jason Hall
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4YE7_0kLtj9ze00
Photo: Getty Images

Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday (January 20), days after he was placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing police investigation stemming from a "report of computer access crimes" that took place at the team's football facility in December, the Associated Press reports.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel confirmed that the school made its decision "after a review of university policies" in an official statement.

Weiss also issued an official statement Friday in response to his termination.

“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place,” Weiss said via the AP . “I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love.”

An athletic department spokesperson confirmed Weiss was placed on administrative in a statement to ESPN on Tuesday.

The University of Michigan Police Department acknowledged the investigation, confirming that a possible crime took place at Schembechler Hall, but didn't acknowledge Weiss by name when asked specifically of his involvement.

The spokesman confirmed that Weiss has been away from the team recently.

Weiss, 39, also confirmed his knowledge of the investigation in a statement to ESPN at the time of the initial report.

"I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators," Weiss said. "I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

Last week, a neighbor in Ann Arbor who declined to be identified told ESPN that several unmarked cars were parked outside of Weiss' home, which is believed to be linked to the campus police investigation.

"The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23, 2022," University of Michigan Deputy Chief of Police Crystal James said in the statement obtained by ESPN . "Since this is an ongoing investigation there is no additional information to share."

A January 5 entry in the University of Michigan Police Department's daily online crime log shows that a report was made regarding "fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university email accounts without authorization" at Schembechler Hall, which was the only report made at the Michigan football facility during the last month, according to ESPN .

Weiss joined Michigan's program as a quarterbacks coach in 2021 and added the title of co-offensive coordinator prior to the 2022 season, which resulted in the Wolverines clinching their second consecutive College Football Playoff berth and Big Ten championship. The Connecticut native had previously held various coaching positions with the Baltimore Ravens under John Harbaugh , the brother of Wolverines head coach Jim Harbuagh , from 2009-2020.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation

The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Michigan Stadium Announcement

Much was made about Michigan Stadium's tunnel this past season after the incident involving Michigan State and some of James Franklin's comments. Now, according to several reports, a number of seats are being removed near the tunnel in an effort to expand it. The football world reacted to the news ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
New York Post

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’

The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ weird gamble blows up in their face

On Tuesday the Chiefs made one of the weirdest gambles we have seen in quite some time. You may have seen by now that the Chiefs and Bengals are playing chess against each other, and the Bengals just made one of the sneakiest moves one could make. Kansas City let...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon

We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan

The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
FanSided

Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
COLORADO STATE
FanSided

Michigan football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023

Michigan football fans can officially breathe easier. Jim Harbaugh has announced that he’ll be back next season after entertaining some NFL talk once again. And that means the Wolverines will likely be favorites to win the Big Ten for a third straight year, especially with JJ McCarthy back for his second full season as QB1 and both Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum back in the backfield.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Belleville coach Jermain Crowell stands by actions that led to suspension

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After being accused of violating the undue influence rule under the Michigan High School Athletic Association, former Belleville High School football coach Jermain Crowell stands by his actions and principles.The violation resulted in barring him from coaching any sport at any school in the state of Michigan for the next two academic years.The investigation allegedly started when a student at Detroit King High School said Crowell contacted him before his freshman year. Crowell also allegedly picked him up and dropped him off at practices and 7-on-7 competitions. "I want people to know you didn't hear me...
BELLEVILLE, MI
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy