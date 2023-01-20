ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Regal Cinemas Shutting Down 2 South Florida Theaters

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9Hsj_0kLtiowH00
Photo: Getty Images

Regal Cinemas is shuttering dozens of movie theaters across the United States, including two in South Florida, starting on February 15, according to Variety .

Cinemark, Regal's parent company, decided to close 39 theaters in the country after declaring bankruptcy last October. The wave of closures affects Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton and the South Beach Staidum 18 and IMAX in Miami.

Movie theaters were one of the hardest-hit business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of them closed to curb the spread of the novel disease, leading to Cinemark losing $3 billion in 2020 and a $708.3 before taxes in 2021. The company runs over 700 theaters globally with roughly 500 of them in the United States alone, making it the second-largest theater chain in America.

Cinemark expects to save $22 million every year by closing these theaters and plan on renegoitating leases to keep current ones open, legal documents obtained by Variety state.

"The debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to lease concessions and modifications that will obviate the need for rejection and enable additional theater sites to remain open," Cineworld said in a court filing.

Despite big releases like Top Gun: Maverick , Avatar: The Way of Water , and Spider-Man: No Way Home gracing theaters last year, attendance still haven't bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, according to The New York Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Regal Cinemas to Shut Down Many Movie Theaters Across the Country Following Bankruptcy

When COVID-19 struck the world, it forced many businesses to close down, including the movie theater business. Some theater companies were able to get bailed out, while others are facing bankruptcy and closures. CineWorld's Regal Cinema chain is the first to be effected by the bankruptcy filings, with the parent company closing down several theaters. Now it seems that as things progress Cineworld will have to close even more of Regal Cinemas branches. According to The Wrap, Regal will close down 39 branches including Regal's Union Square location in New York City and the Sherman Oaks Galleria location next month. You can check out the list of closings below.
24/7 Wall St.

AMC Threat As Regal Shuts Locations

Regal Cinemas went bankrupt and has started to close locations. It is the second largest company in the industry trailing only AMC Entertainment, which has its own troubles. The Royal decision is an awful sign which gives proof to the fact that what COVID-19 started, streaming media will finish. COVID-19 caused every movie theater in […]
Popculture

Netflix Canceled 5 Shows Already in 2023

What is going on over on Netflix? The streaming service has announced five cancellations in 2023, and we're only just over two weeks into the year. Keep in mind, that doesn't even count the shows that Netflix has previously revealed to be ending, like Umbrella Academy and Firefly Lane. Among...
TEXAS STATE
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters

While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
CNBC

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the third James Cameron movie to gross $2 billion

Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has topped $2 billion at the global box office. This is the third James Cameron movie to hit this benchmark: "Titanic," "Avatar" and "The Way of Water." Only three other movies have eclipsed $2 billion: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Avengers: Infinity War" and...
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy