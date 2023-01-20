Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Related
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice. The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged. According...
fox9.com
Truck plunges partially through ice on southern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice. In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
ccxmedia.org
Snowplow Driver: Passing a Plow Truck ‘A Huge Risk’
For more than 20 years, Andy Kraemer has been one of Minnesota’s unsung heroes. In the winter, a 56,000-pound truck becomes his office, equipped with all of the tools needed to clear Hennepin County roads after a massive snow storm. It’s a job that, at times, can best be...
Closed since 2007, ski hill near Rochester set to reopen in February
A ski hill in southern Minnesota is reopening after it shut down in 2007. Steeplechase Tubing LLC will reopen its ski hill in Mazeppa — near Rochester — on Feb. 4. The hill opened for snow tubing last year, and in February the site will again welcome skiers and snowboarders for the first time in 15 years.
"This turkey has literally taken over our life": Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on."This turkey has literally taken over our life," Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said.Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property."This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When...
University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals
MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season
(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal
MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
Serving gas and serving God: North Minneapolis church purchases gas station
MINNEAPOLIS -- For almost 25 years, Bishop Larry Cook and his wife, Sharon, have been trying to make a positive impact on the North Minneapolis community from their church, Real Believers Faith Center."It's just been remarkable to be here and serve, to see lives changed. That's what we do," said Larry Cook.But it hasn't been easy. The orange and yellow dots mark all the reports of shootings or shots fired in Minneapolis over the past year. The gas station next to their church is completely covered in colors."We just never would go over there. We wanted to but it was...
As questions swirl about former medical examiner, Ramsey County reviews dozens of criminal cases
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is reviewing 71 criminal cases due to questions about the reliability of former medical examiner Michael McGee, partnering with a non-profit in a process that could have broad implications and even potentially lead to convictions being tossed. Ramsey County Attorney...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?
Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software
MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman injured in snowmobile crash
A Mankato woman was injured in a snowmobile crash south of Wells Saturday afternoon. The Faribault County Sheriff says a Polaris sled operated by Thomas Lee Cain, 51, of Wells, was southbound in the west ditch of Highway 22 when Cain’s passenger was thrown from the machine, near 150th St.
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
ccxmedia.org
Ex-Brooklyn Center Police Chief’s Due Process Suit Against City Can Proceed, Other Claims Dismissed
Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon’s claim that he was denied due process by the city before he said he was forced to resign may go forward in court. Hennepin County District Judge Patrick Robben issued the ruling Thursday, while dismissing several other claims in the lawsuit filed by Gannon against the city.
Stretch of Interstate 494 closes after multi-vehicle crash, 4 injured
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Crews Saturday evening closed part of Interstate 494 while they cleared a multi-vehicle crash near Inver Grove Heights.Troopers say they responded to a five-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-494 near Highway 62. Four people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.A viewer caught in the traffic told WCCO a very thin coating of snow made the roads very slick.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Comments / 0