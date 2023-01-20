ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

247Sports

Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders, Buffaloes 'making a late run at' 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Update: Harbor's father, Azuka, told 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong that his son was at school and not Colorado. Nyckoles Harbor, one of only two uncommitted five-star recruits in the 2023 class, is taking a late visit to Colorado football ahead of his expected decision in February, Buff Stampede noted Monday morning. Harbor — one of this cycle's fastest players, who hails from Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll — indicated Monday on Instagram that he was in Boulder, Colorado, to begin his visit.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

2024 Kansas linebacker re-offered by Nebraska on Monday

Matt Rhule’s staff made a re-offfer to a talented defender in the 500-mile radius on Monday morning, extending an offer to 2024 Junction City (Kan.) linebacker Michael Boganowski. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Boganowski had a strong junior year, making 123 total tackles (67 solo, three for loss), four interceptions, one...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Tennessee basketball makes big jump in updated AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up five spots to No. 4 in Monday's AP Poll coming off back-to-back road wins last week. The Vols beat Mississippi State 70-59 in Starkville on Tuesday night before beating LSU 77-56 in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon. Three different SEC schools are ranked. In addition to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Gamecocks add kicker from Alabama

Peyton Argent announced a commitment to South Carolina on Monday, a couple of days after he was in town for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound kicker from Hoover (Ala.) High School will join the Gamecocks as a preferred walk-on. Argent also had a PWO offer from Louisiana. As a...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks losing key off-field staffer to on-field position

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer will now be on the hunt for another analyst. Stanton Weber, who worked closely with special teams coordinator Pete Lembo, has accepted an on-field role at Toledo as special teams coordinator. Weber just finished his second year with the Gamecocks after making his way...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss

There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports

Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders

Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: Five-star prospect not visiting Colorado, Deion Sanders, father says

Nyckoles Harbor, one of the top uncommitted players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is not on a visit to Colorado despite a post Monday on his Instagram story indicating his location was Boulder, Colorado, according to the player's father, Azuka Harbor, in an interview with 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Azuka Harbor told 247Sports his son "was nowhere near Colorado" and that Oregon has an in-home visit set up with the top-ranked athlete on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

247Sports

