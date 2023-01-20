Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO