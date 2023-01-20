Read full article on original website
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders, Buffaloes 'making a late run at' 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
Update: Harbor's father, Azuka, told 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong that his son was at school and not Colorado. Nyckoles Harbor, one of only two uncommitted five-star recruits in the 2023 class, is taking a late visit to Colorado football ahead of his expected decision in February, Buff Stampede noted Monday morning. Harbor — one of this cycle's fastest players, who hails from Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll — indicated Monday on Instagram that he was in Boulder, Colorado, to begin his visit.
College basketball transfer portal: Kentucky headlines teams that lost more than they gained in 2022-23 season
Recently-fired Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith likes to use the slogan “divorce is good sometimes” after a player leaves his program for one reason or another. But that’s just not true. One side always wins the split. The same goes for the college basketball transfer portal to varying degrees.
2024 Kansas linebacker re-offered by Nebraska on Monday
Matt Rhule’s staff made a re-offfer to a talented defender in the 500-mile radius on Monday morning, extending an offer to 2024 Junction City (Kan.) linebacker Michael Boganowski. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Boganowski had a strong junior year, making 123 total tackles (67 solo, three for loss), four interceptions, one...
Tennessee basketball makes big jump in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up five spots to No. 4 in Monday's AP Poll coming off back-to-back road wins last week. The Vols beat Mississippi State 70-59 in Starkville on Tuesday night before beating LSU 77-56 in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon. Three different SEC schools are ranked. In addition to...
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
Blue-chippers flocking to first big junior day of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado
Deion Sanders was announced as Colorado’s next head coach on Dec. 3 and in a short span, the NFL Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff has quickly assembled the program’s best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sitting at No. 29 in the standings, Sanders and company...
Gamecocks add kicker from Alabama
Peyton Argent announced a commitment to South Carolina on Monday, a couple of days after he was in town for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound kicker from Hoover (Ala.) High School will join the Gamecocks as a preferred walk-on. Argent also had a PWO offer from Louisiana. As a...
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
WATCH: Michigan building momentum on the recruiting trail following Junior Day
Michigan football welcomed several top targets to campus over the weekend and The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and Brice Marich recapped some of the happenings following the event. Check out the full video interview embedded above. Stay tuned to The Michigan Insider for much more coverage following this weekend’s...
Late Kick: Could Oregon be an elite team in 2023?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines Oregon's potential to be an elite team during the 2023 season.
Gamecocks losing key off-field staffer to on-field position
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer will now be on the hunt for another analyst. Stanton Weber, who worked closely with special teams coordinator Pete Lembo, has accepted an on-field role at Toledo as special teams coordinator. Weber just finished his second year with the Gamecocks after making his way...
Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement
Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss
There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
Wiltfong Whiparound: South Carolina rolling, five-star predictions, five-star intel, Aggies junior day recap
On Monday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound we began the show with South Carolina adding a commitment from Kam Pringle and who could be next for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks including a run at one of the nation's top offensive line classes. We pivoted there to a 247Sports Crystal Ball...
LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports
Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
Iowa Football: One question mark for every offensive position group this offseason
It's the college football off-season. Winter workouts resumed for the Iowa football program last week and that means it's time to look at what the offseason could bring. Iowa hopes to take a big step with its offense from last year where the Hawkeyes struggled mightily. Iowa went to the...
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: Five-star prospect not visiting Colorado, Deion Sanders, father says
Nyckoles Harbor, one of the top uncommitted players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is not on a visit to Colorado despite a post Monday on his Instagram story indicating his location was Boulder, Colorado, according to the player's father, Azuka Harbor, in an interview with 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Azuka Harbor told 247Sports his son "was nowhere near Colorado" and that Oregon has an in-home visit set up with the top-ranked athlete on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
247Sports
