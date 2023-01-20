Target launches new Future Collective collection with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Voguette and revered stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson has revealed a look at her new baby: an apparel and accessories collection created with Target. The offering is under the Future Collective umbrella, which the retailer launched in September 2022 as a partnership platform with influential figures in fashion. Karefa-Johnson’s collection, the second under Future Collective, features almost 100 items including outerwear, matching sets, denim, and dresses, all of which are inspired by her colorful and playful sense of personal style and taste. Launching in stores and online starting Sunday, January 29 (it’s coming in three seasonal refreshes), the line will be available in an inclusive size range of XXS-4X and 00-30, with most items under $35.

1 DAY AGO