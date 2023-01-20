Read full article on original website
Armed robbery suspect taken into custody at motel nearly 4 miles away from bank
A man accused of robbing a Gainesville bank Tuesday morning was arrested. On Tuesday morning, around 11:15 a.m., police said a man went into the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road and held a gun while demanding money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear...
Suspects used hammer to smash their way into 5 Henry County businesses, police say
Police in Henry County are searching for a trio of suspects they say went on a burglary spree earlier this month. Officers say three suspects used a hammer to smash their way into five businesses on Fairview Road and E. Atlanta Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
23-year-old Gainesville for murder after woman found dead in the grass outside apartment
Police arrested a 23-year-old Gainesville man and charged him in the murder of a woman early Monday morning. Gainesville police arrived at the Lanier Pointe Apartments on Spring Road and found a woman dead in the grass of the apartment complex. Police identified the victim as Latasha Smith. Police arrested...
Dahlonega man sentenced in fatal fentanyl overdose in Gainesville
Jan. 23—A Dahlonega man accused of murder in a 2022 fentanyl overdose in Gainesville had his charge reduced to involuntary manslaughter in a negotiated plea, according to court documents. Joshua Chad Evans, 32, was sentenced Jan. 13 to 30 years with the first 10 years to serve in prison...
