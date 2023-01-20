ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decreasing the added sugar in your diet can help avoid various health issues

By Robert Nickelsberg // Getty Images
The CDC makes no bones about it: Americans are eating and drinking too much added sugar, largely in the form of cakes, pies, brownies, soda, candy, and other sweets. As a result, they're suffering from an increased propensity for weight gain and obesity, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease (not to mention cavities).

Eating foods that naturally contain sugar, such as whole fruit, is better for your health because your body digests those foods slowly, providing your cells with a steady supply of energy, according to Harvard Medical School. They also supply fiber, essential minerals, antioxidants, protein, and calcium.

Adult men eat an average of 24 teaspoons of added sugar daily, equal to 384 calories, according to the National Cancer Institute. One 15-year study found that people who took in 17-21% of their calories from added sugar had a 38% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than those who kept their consumption to 8%.

This story originally appeared on GigaCalculator and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Nearly 1 in 5 American Adults Takes Sleep Meds

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 20% of American adults use a drug to help them sleep, either occasionally or regularly, health officials reported Wednesday. Sleep medications, sold both over-the-counter and by prescription, are a common treatment for sleep problems, said senior report author Lindsey Black, a health statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). "Our report details patterns...
Treating Menopausal Symptoms: An Expert Describes Pros, Cons

TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For women experiencing menopause symptoms with no sign of relief in sight, it doesn't have to be this way. An expert in women's health offers some suggestions for helping control symptoms during this time of life when menstrual cycles end. "We sometimes hear the question, 'Do I need to treat hot flashes or night sweats?' and the answer for many may be, 'yes.'...
Could Bad Sleep in Teen Years Raise Risks for MS?

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Teens who regularly fail to get a good night's sleep may face a higher risk for developing multiple sclerosis (MS) as adults, new research suggests. "We found that sleeping too little or experiencing poor sleep quality [as a teen] increased the risk of later developing MS by up to 50%," said study author Dr. Anna Karin Hedström, a senior research specialist in the clinical neuroscience department at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. ...
Having food poisoning

Listeria, salmonella, E. coli are just a few organisms capable of causing food poisoning. One in 6 Americans will experience food poisoning in a year, according to FoodSafety.gov. Of the 48 million who become ill, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die. Foods that are eaten raw and difficult to clean are especially risky.
Being saved by CPR

The American Heart Association points to data showing that up to 45% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims recover when CPR is administered. Most of these emergencies—almost 70%—occur in people's homes, making it helpful for all family members, even children with the requisite physical strength, to learn how to administer CPR.
