The amount of added sugars per capita in the US climbed steadily until 1999

In the U.S., total caloric sweeteners available for consumption peaked at 153.6 pounds per capita in 1999. This was quite a jump from 1969's 117.9 pounds per capita. During that period, the U.S. population increased by more than 76 million people, meaning sugar consumption, and thus the viability of the sugar and sweetener industry, grew much more robust.

When total caloric sweeteners peaked in 1999, health groups petitioned the FDA to recommend that Americans limit the amount of sugar consumed daily. In a paper published the following year, USDA researchers noted that Americans who consumed more added sugars—more than 18% of their overall caloric intake—also typically consumed more calories but fewer nutrients. They drank 15 times more soft drinks and "fruitades" (e.g., lemonade) each day.

Researchers at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, traced today's problems with obesity to baby formula in the 1970s . By the mid-1970s, children younger than 2 were drinking about three times the amount of added sugars than adults.