How added sugars got their own line on nutrition labels

Added sugars were first listed on nutrition labels in 2020, though the change was announced in 2016 partly because of the nutrition campaigns spurred by former first lady Michelle Obama. The sugar industry has a strong lobbying arm, and the changes to the FDA's requirements for nutrition labels were met with significant resistance, notably from the soda industry . One of the main reasons the label updates were given four years to go into effect was the tremendous cost associated with the new requirements; it will ultimately cost an estimated $2 billion to change all the product labels at all points of sale nationwide.

The FDA reasons that disclosing added sugars on the nutrition facts label of every product not only allows Americans to see how many grams there are in a portion of food and what percentage of total calories they constitute but also empowers them to use that information to make healthy food choices. An exception is made for single-ingredient sugars such as table sugars, maple syrup, and honey. Most Americans get their added sugars from beverages, desserts, and sweets.

While there is no daily recommendation for how much natural sugar—naturally present in milk, fruits, and vegetables—should be in a person's diet, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that added sugars make up less than 50 grams of added sugars on a 2,000-calorie daily diet.