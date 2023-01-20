Today, the amount of added sugars per capita in the US is comparable to what it was in 1985

Numerous studies show the amount of soda consumed by both adults and children has been falling for some time. The consumption of sodas and other drinks sweetened with sugar fell for adults and children between 2003 and 2014, according to a 2017 study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, by 11.5% and 19%, respectively.

A 2011 study reported that between 1999–2000 and 2007–2008, the consumption of added sugars decreased, primarily due to a drop in soda consumption . And even though adolescents and young adults continued to consume these drinks, a 2020 report published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that the percentage of Americans who drank more than 500 calories worth of sugar-sweetened beverages daily fell dramatically from 2003 to 2016.

So what has all this decrease led to? In 2021, total caloric sweeteners in the U.S. were 127.3 pounds per capita, only 1.1 pounds per capita more than in 1985. Total caloric sweeteners per capita have been falling steadily at a rate of about 1.2 pounds per capita annually.