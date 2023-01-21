ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Offense, But Robert Pattinson's Tweed Skirt Look Was Not Great

By Natasha Jokic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4jpF_0kLtWZiQ00

Hello. I have gathered you here to present the Robert Pattinson look that made one person on Instagram ask, "Why is he dressed like a Bulgarian grandma?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EzQZ7_0kLtWZiQ00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Behold, R. Patz at the Dior Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week show. The outfit is from the collection, and Robert is a "global ambassador" for the brand. Does this context help? I have no idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgdMP_0kLtWZiQ00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Now, this look is a rich text. Allow me to begin: We start with the fluffy jacket/zip turtleneck combo. Some might say that Rob Pattinson in a brown zip-up conjures images of that meme of him standing in a kitchen in a tracksuit. Not I! This look is far too sophisticated!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCtrA_0kLtWZiQ00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Next, we have the tweed skirt — complete with a hint of shin for maximum Victorian-style swooning. I am unabashedly a fan of skirts in menswear. It's why I'm such a little basic bitch for Thom Browne, even if it can give me flashbacks to when I had to wear a hideous kilt to school until I was 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YllsE_0kLtWZiQ00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

We end with black rubber boots and below-the-knee socks. Finally, a look one can wear to the front row of fashion week and when wading in shallow ponds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVOCq_0kLtWZiQ00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

What I'm getting at here is that I don't think the individual pieces of this look are bad — quite the opposite. But all combined? It's...powerful, I'll give you that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GAkjb_0kLtWZiQ00
David M. Benett / Getty Images

Of course, he's Robert Pattinson and could look good in a trash bag stuck together with duct tape. I would be remiss not to include some of the more arty shots from the show. The man did read poetry as part of it, after all!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFvIV_0kLtWZiQ00
Victor Boyko / Getty Images

The blur here makes his skin look dazzling, a bit like...no, I won't say it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0HQC_0kLtWZiQ00
Victor Boyko / Getty Images

He also posed with other famous people. According to WWD , either Eddie Redmayne or Robert joked that the skirt came with "a little extra ventilation." I cannot tell if it was Eddie or Robert who made the joke, because either the phrasing is off or I am an idiot (latter is more likely).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcRzr_0kLtWZiQ00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

But what do I know about fashion? I am writing this in sweats and an Edward Cullen T-shirt (I wish I was joking).

