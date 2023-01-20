ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Mental health counselors to assist Denver park rangers in de-escalation, crisis support

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: marekuliasz. File photo. (iStock).

WellPower, the mental health provider that teamed up with the Denver Police Department to create the Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) program in 2020, has announced a similar partnership with Denver Park Rangers. Trained professionals from WellPower will now be available to co-respond with Denver Park Rangers to provide clinical support.

According to WellPower, the partnership represents the first of its kind involving park rangers in the United States.

"Co-responders are mental health counselors with special training in de-escalation and crisis support. [...] Today, there are more than 40 co-responders working with Denver Police, Denver Fire, Auraria Campus Police and RTD. These efforts are producing paradigm-shift results in public safety and connect people to care when they need it most," the announcement reads.

The addition of two WellPower co-responders to the Denver Park Rangers was approved by the Denver city Council in September, according to the announcement.

In December, the Denver City Council passed a resolution approving an additional $885,986 (to make a total of $2,277,567) for the STAR program to add 6 behavioral health clinicians, citywide. The resolution also extended the programs end-date to December 31, 2023.

“Park rangers and co-responders are in alignment that longer-term, evidenced-based solutions are the best way to help people and protect the parks," Chris Richardson, LCSW, who oversees WellPower’s co-responder program in the announcement.

"Just enforcing park curfews doesn’t solve the problem, and we commend the rangers for wanting to work together to provide trauma-informed solutions that can truly help the people seeking refuge in city parks."

Comments / 4

Say it ain't so Joe
3d ago

The last thing rangers should need is counseling on how to do their jobs. Keep the liberal agenda out of this and let men do the job!

Reply(1)
2
 

David Heitz

Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose

(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
