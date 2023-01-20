Mental health counselors to assist Denver park rangers in de-escalation, crisis support

Photo Credit: marekuliasz. File photo. (iStock).

WellPower, the mental health provider that teamed up with the Denver Police Department to create the Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) program in 2020, has announced a similar partnership with Denver Park Rangers. Trained professionals from WellPower will now be available to co-respond with Denver Park Rangers to provide clinical support.

According to WellPower, the partnership represents the first of its kind involving park rangers in the United States.

"Co-responders are mental health counselors with special training in de-escalation and crisis support. [...] Today, there are more than 40 co-responders working with Denver Police, Denver Fire, Auraria Campus Police and RTD. These efforts are producing paradigm-shift results in public safety and connect people to care when they need it most," the announcement reads.

The addition of two WellPower co-responders to the Denver Park Rangers was approved by the Denver city Council in September, according to the announcement.

In December, the Denver City Council passed a resolution approving an additional $885,986 (to make a total of $2,277,567) for the STAR program to add 6 behavioral health clinicians, citywide. The resolution also extended the programs end-date to December 31, 2023.

“Park rangers and co-responders are in alignment that longer-term, evidenced-based solutions are the best way to help people and protect the parks," Chris Richardson, LCSW, who oversees WellPower’s co-responder program in the announcement.

"Just enforcing park curfews doesn’t solve the problem, and we commend the rangers for wanting to work together to provide trauma-informed solutions that can truly help the people seeking refuge in city parks."