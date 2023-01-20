ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
KTEN.com

Former high-level FBI official pleads not guilty in alleged schemes to help sanctioned Russian oligarch

The former head of counterintelligence for the FBI's New York field office was charged in two separate indictments Monday for allegedly working with a sanctioned Russian oligarch after he retired and concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from a former employee of an Albanian intelligence agency while he was a top official at the bureau.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTEN.com

What to know about government classification of secrets

US classified documents have been turning up in places they shouldn't be in recent months. The Justice Department removed some classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8, 2022, while executing a search warrant for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other crimes. Since then,...
KTEN.com

US finalizing plans to send approximately 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, two US officials say

The US is finalizing plans to send approximately 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, two US officials familiar with the deliberations told CNN. The Biden administration announcement to send the US-made tanks could come as early as this week, CNN reported earlier Tuesday. The timing around the actual delivery of the tanks is still unclear and it normally takes several months to train troops to use the tanks effectively, officials said.
GEORGIA STATE

