Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Jimmy Kimmel Spots ‘Crazy Thing’ About Trump’s Off-The-Rails Eulogy Speech
"That person was our president," the exasperated late-night host exclaimed.
brytfmonline.com
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
KTEN.com
'Decisions are imminent' on charges in Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election in Georgia, Fulton County DA says
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested Tuesday that the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to upend the 2020 election in Georgia has recommended multiple indictments and said that her decision on whether to bring charges is "imminent." At a hearing in Atlanta on whether...
20 GOP-led states sue Biden administration over new migration plan
Twenty GOP-led states have filed a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's recently unveiled plan to stymie irregular migration, saying it illegally creates a pathway into the country.
KTEN.com
George Santos' lies are casting a harsh spotlight on a powerful Republican who endorsed and raised money for him
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos' pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign. Stefanik was a key validator for Santos in their shared home state...
KTEN.com
Former high-level FBI official pleads not guilty in alleged schemes to help sanctioned Russian oligarch
The former head of counterintelligence for the FBI's New York field office was charged in two separate indictments Monday for allegedly working with a sanctioned Russian oligarch after he retired and concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from a former employee of an Albanian intelligence agency while he was a top official at the bureau.
KTEN.com
What to know about government classification of secrets
US classified documents have been turning up in places they shouldn't be in recent months. The Justice Department removed some classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8, 2022, while executing a search warrant for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other crimes. Since then,...
KTEN.com
Kamala Harris mourns victims of Monterey Park shooting before speech to mark 50 years since Roe
Vice President Kamala Harris declared Sunday that "this violence must stop" in her first on-camera remarks about the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that has left at least 10 people dead. "I do want to address the tragedy of what happened in my home state," Harris, a former California...
KTEN.com
Biden offers condolences to victims of California mass shooting, acknowledges impact on AAPI community
President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the victims of a mass shooting in California that left 10 dead, while acknowledging the impact on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in a statement on Sunday. "While there is still much we don't know about the motive in this senseless...
KTEN.com
US finalizing plans to send approximately 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, two US officials say
The US is finalizing plans to send approximately 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, two US officials familiar with the deliberations told CNN. The Biden administration announcement to send the US-made tanks could come as early as this week, CNN reported earlier Tuesday. The timing around the actual delivery of the tanks is still unclear and it normally takes several months to train troops to use the tanks effectively, officials said.
KTEN.com
Washington Post lays off 20 newsroom employees, shuts down gaming section
The Washington Post on Tuesday became the latest media company to conduct layoffs, cutting 20 roles in a move that publisher Fred Ryan had indicated last month the newspaper would take in early 2023. Sally Buzbee, executive editor of The Post, described the decision to cut the jobs as "difficult"...
