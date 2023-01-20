ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans select QB Bryce Young, CB Joey Porter in Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 1.0

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbCAK_0kLtTSdy00

The NFL is all about the pass.

Teams have to be able to move the ball through the air first. The team’s success ultimately will be challenged on how well they can complete passes.

Teams also have to take the opposing quarterback down a notch. The means to this end can be accomplished through a ferocious pass rush or stingy coverage — or perhaps a blend of both.

The Houston Texans have an opportunity to upgrade their passing game immediately and also add to their no-fly zone in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, who released his first mock draft of the season, the Texans do exactly that. At No. 2 overall, Houston picks Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Young is a very instinctual player with excellent accuracy and decision-making. However, his lack of bulk is a major concern and that makes his evaluation very difficult. If he can hold up physically, I believe he would fit in beautifully with some of the Texans’ talented young pieces.

Some of those pieces include receivers Nico Collins and John Metchie, who continues his recovery from battling leukemia. The Texans also have a promising run game with running back Dameon Pierce, who was 61 yards away from 1,000 despite playing in 13 games and being shutdown in at least two of them.

The Texans use their No. 12 overall pick — obtained in an offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns — to take Penn State cornerback Joey Porter.

Porter has rare length and would pair with last year’s first-round pick, Derek Stingley (No. 3 overall), to give the Texans an outstanding CB duo.

Along with safety Jalen Pitre, the Texans would have outstanding defensive back trio to challenge completions. Throw in a little pass rush, whether acquired later in the draft or in free agency, and the Texans defense could be surprisingly good in 2023.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 big-name Patriots free agents most likely to be gone in 2023

More could be changing with the New England Patriots in 2023 than just the offensive play-caller. They have some key contracts coming due that could lead to coach Bill Belichick making some tough decisions. Make no mistake, the Patriots are in great standing as far as projected cap space in 2023, but depending on the free agent market, they may not be able to keep their entire roster intact.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid said about AFC Championship Game rematch with Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid had a chance to speak about the team’s AFC Championship Game opponent for the first time on Monday. They’ll get to a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals — their opponent in last year’s AFC title game and most recently in Week 13. Those two games were both hard-fought, but when the clock struck zero, they were each 27-24 losses for Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roy Mbaeteka turns down Giants contract, returns to International Pathway Program

The New York Giants have signed 12 players to reserve/futures contracts thus far but Nigerian offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka is not among them. Mbaeteka, who came to the Giants by way of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, spent most of the 2022 season on the team’s practice squad. However, when presented with the option to sign a reserve/futures deal, Mbaeteka declined.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy