Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Three Warsaw Students Win Cash At TCU Dash For Cash Giveaway
WARSAW — Three Warsaw Community Schools’ elementary students participated in Teacher’s Credit Union’s Dash for Cash event on Jan. 20. The event was held in the Tiger Den at the Warsaw Community High School boys’ basketball home game against Concord. Prior to the halftime event,...
inkfreenews.com
Lee Junior Richards
Lee J. Richards, 93, Wabash, died at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born June 20, 1929. Lee married Barbara G. Bartrum on April 24, 1948; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two children, Marilyn (Jack) Hoover, Syracuse and Bret...
inkfreenews.com
Paul E. Davis — UPDATED
Paul E. Davis, 62, Plymouth, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Paul was born April 28, 1960. Paul is survived by his son, Shane (Angel) Davis, Plymouth; his seven grandchildren; his sister, Paula King, South Bend; and his son-in-law, Todd Summers, Bremen. Deaton-Clemens Van...
inkfreenews.com
Theresa Harman
Theresa Harman, 96, Plymouth, died Jan. 19, 2023. She was born Feb. 5, 1926. She married John W. Harman in 1961. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Mark (Coyne) Harman, Ridgeland, S.C., Mary (John) Swinehart, Fort Wayne, John (Becky) Harman, Columbia City and Tim (Jennifer) Harman, Bremen; along with nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
inkfreenews.com
Mary Ellen Kramer
Mary Ellen Kramer, 92, Bremen, died at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence in Bremen. She was born June 29, 1930. On May 10, 1951, Mary Ellen married Joe J. Kramer. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Herman (Vera Kauffman) Kramer, London,...
inkfreenews.com
Oshie Thomas Waddell Sr.
Oshie Thomas “Tom” Waddell Sr., 78, Pierceton, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Mason Healthcare, Warsaw. Tom was born April 22, 1944, in Flatwoods, Ky, the son of the late Randolph and Jean (Long) Waddell. He married Margaret (Carpenter) Waddell on Oct. 24, 1963, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Tom retired from Weatherhead-Dana in Syracuse after 32 years with the company. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; he was also a car enthusiast who enjoyed attending shows in his 1947 Chevrolet.
inkfreenews.com
Patty Horn — UPDATED
Patty (Coy) Horn, 76, Mentone, died Jan. 15, 2023, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. After several courageous years battling cancer, surrounded by family, she laid down her earthly burdens. True to her nature throughout her life, Patty donated her body to the IU Anatomical Education Program. Her final wish was to...
inkfreenews.com
Earl Futch
Earl Lovett Futch, 85, Warsaw, died at 10:25 a.m. Jan. 19, 2023, in his home in Warsaw. He was born June 10, 1937. Earl married his wife, Lita Acevedo, on March 5, 1958. He is survived by his wife Lita Futch, siblings “Suzy” Toy May Calloway, N. Philip, Loretta Smith and Sara Ridgeway; his three children, Lisa (Bob) Cover, Bryan (Vicki) and Lynette (Pablo) Coria; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Jimmy Dean Hall
Jimmy Dean Hall, 50, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born on March 25, 1972. Jimmy is survived by his mother, Irene Losee, Ligonier.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw High School Select Theatre Places First In State
WARSAW — The Warsaw Community High School Select Theatre cast of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer placed first at the Indiana State Thespian Conference against 10 state qualifying troupes. The group was also awarded Best Technical, Chapter Select and received a gold ranking in the...
inkfreenews.com
William B. Butt — UPDATED
William B. Butt, 67, lifelong resident of Syracuse, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at The Waters of Syracuse. He was born June 1, 1955. William will be deeply missed by his brother, Alan (Lisa) Butt; and sister, Nancy Brasseur. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is entrusted with William’s care.
inkfreenews.com
Margaret Jeanne ‘Nean’ Tucker
Margaret Jeanne Tucker, affectionately known by her family as Nean, 84, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, formerly of Winona Lake and Warsaw, died at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Peabody Retirement, North Manchester. She came into this world with her twin sister, Martha Jane on April 9, 1938,...
inkfreenews.com
Dennis Boyd — PENDING
Dennis Boyd, 73, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in his home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Mary Ellen Stump
Mary Ellen Stump, 86, Goshen, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born July 31, 1936. Mary Ellen married Ralph J. Clawson on March 4, 1955. On Aug. 19, 1983, she married Alton Harley Stump. He preceded her in death. Mary Ellen is survived by three...
inkfreenews.com
Major Thomas L. Curtis
Thomas Lee Curtis, 78, Culver, died Jan. 9, 2023, at his home in Culver. Tom was born Sept. 7, 1944. Tom is survived by his former wife, Edeltraud Baumbach, Sahuarita, Ariz.; former wife, Dorothy Curtis, Attleboro, Mass.; brothers, David Curtis, Pawleys Island, S.C. and Lindon Curtis, Cumming, Ga.; sister, Colleen (Curtis) Grozdanovski, Pensacola, Fla.; sons, Jason (Angela) Curtis, Munich, Germany, Stephen (Abby) Curtis, Spokane, Wash. and Michael (Pauline Nguyen) Curtis, Franklin, Mass.; stepdaughters, Connie Gumulauskis Scammel, Hereford, Ariz. and Iris Gumulauskis Linder, Lititz, Penn.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, North US 31 and East Olson Road, Rochester. Driver: Brian W. Kern, 50, Wabash. No details available at this time. 11:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Zebra Lane, Rochester. Drivers: Tanner J. Reinartz, 16,...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Community High School Art Students Receive Numerous Awards
WARSAW — At the 2023 Scholastic Art Regional Awards, Warsaw Community High School art students received 20 awards in the individual entry categories and a Gold Key in the Senior Portfolio category. The Gold Key winners go on to the next round of judging at the national level in...
inkfreenews.com
Sue C. Gill Mitchell
Sue C. (Gill) Mitchell, 90, died on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. She was born on Jan. 20, 1933. On Dec. 17, 1976, she married Gary in LaPorte. Survivors include her sons, Steven Gill, Warsaw, Greg (Brenda) Gill, Plymouth, Douglas (Beth) Gill, Wheaton, Ill., and...
inkfreenews.com
Dorothy L. Starr — UPDATED
Dorothy L. Starr, 79, a lifetime resident of Plymouth, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in her home in Plymouth. She was born Aug. 13, 1943. On June 30, 1962, she married Larry. She is survived by her husband Larry, Plymouth; son Timothy (Connie) Starr; daughter Krista (Toby) Darkins, Loveland, Ohio; brother Harold (Sherry) Cox, Plymouth; sisters, Marilyn Justice, Tuscon, Ariz. and Marie (Dennis) Cannan, Leesburg, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Janice (Don) Sischo, Monterey and Wanda Barlag, Brunswick, Maine; brother-in-law Glenn (Linda) Starr, Plymouth; and five grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Betty Lou Higgins
Betty Lou Higgins, 91, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loved ones at 4:47 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Wynnfield Crossing Assisted Living, Rochester. She was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Etna Green, to Mary Marguerite (Austin) Stackhouse and O. Paul Stackhouse. Betty was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, where she was a 1949 graduate of Bourbon High School. At the young age of 19, Betty knew she wanted to spend her life with Willard DeLoss Higgins, and they were married March 26, 1950. They were blessed with almost 60 years of marriage together before Willard died Jan. 17, 2010.
Comments / 0